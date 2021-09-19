Notice Banning Food Delivery Agents from Using Udaipur Mall Lift Causes Uproar

Ever since the pandemic and the innumerable lockdown last year, people in India and away have been quite dependent on food delivery apps. Irrespective of the weather and road conditions, delivery workers are expected to drop in the food within a certain duration. While the employees continue with their work, there have been several instances that have cropped up since last year where delivery executives were harassed without any valid reason.

A similar situation came to light on Saturday, when a Twitter user and journalist shared an image where a notice says Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and need to take the stairs instead. The building mentioned in the tweet, as claimed by the user, turned out to be a food court/mall in Udaipur.

Modern day feudalism pic.twitter.com/edqYwQe5Qj— Sobhana K Nair (@SobhanaNair) September 18, 2021

The tweet triggered a lot of angry responses from other Twitter users, who were furious at the building authorities. Why the discrimination? Remarked many.

I use to deliver food for skip the dishes (London Ontario)People let me go first in the elevator so that I could deliver in time n have another delivery optionThat's why india is far behind these countries— ahem ahem (@amitchandna) September 18, 2021

If the delivery boys are carrying a certain weight they cannot be denied a lift, that's the Human rights convention which India is a signatory.My society too wanted my labour to carry goods up floors with stairs, which is a human rights violation. — M Merchant 🇮🇳 (@kluzener) September 18, 2021

Do the people who have put a ban believe that Zomato or Swiggy provide their Delivery Boy with extra nutrients to climb 10-20 floors for every 2nd or 3rd delivery?Or they don’t order food from Swiggy or Zomato or any other Delivery service?This is downright dumb & insensitive — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 18, 2021

People who order food through #Swiggy & #zomoto need excercise not the delivery guys. Society Management committee has gone nuts.— Buvnesh🇮🇳 (@Bownesh1) September 19, 2021

On the other hand, some users defended the notice.

What is wrong in this notice? During pandemic times, everyone is scared of outsiders entering their buildings/lifts more so with goods and food delivery guys 1/2— Ram (@kodandaramaiah) September 18, 2021

What do you have to say about the notice?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here