CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#BiggBossOTT#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » Notice Banning Food Delivery Agents from Using Udaipur Mall Lift Causes Uproar
2-MIN READ

Notice Banning Food Delivery Agents from Using Udaipur Mall Lift Causes Uproar

There have been several instances that came up since last year where delivery executives were harassed. (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representative)

There have been several instances that came up since last year where delivery executives were harassed. (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representative)

A notice which said Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and needed to take the stairs instead has caused an outrage on Twitter.

Ever since the pandemic and the innumerable lockdown last year, people in India and away have been quite dependent on food delivery apps. Irrespective of the weather and road conditions, delivery workers are expected to drop in the food within a certain duration. While the employees continue with their work, there have been several instances that have cropped up since last year where delivery executives were harassed without any valid reason.

A similar situation came to light on Saturday, when a Twitter user and journalist shared an image where a notice says Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and need to take the stairs instead. The building mentioned in the tweet, as claimed by the user, turned out to be a food court/mall in Udaipur.

The tweet triggered a lot of angry responses from other Twitter users, who were furious at the building authorities. Why the discrimination? Remarked many.

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, some users defended the notice.

What do you have to say about the notice?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 19, 2021, 12:27 IST