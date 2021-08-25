Viral Old Thai Advertisement on Alcohol is the Anti-Drinking PSA We Need

Public service announcements (PSA) vary from country to country. In India, everyone would remember the anti-tobacco PSA about a man dying from tobacco-related cancer that used to be played before movies when theatres still functioned regularly before the Covid-19 pnademic. In Thailand, PSAs are more straight to the point and less dramatic. An old anti-drinking advertisement from Thailand has resurfaced again on the internet and has since then gone viral. While most millennials would remember the ad from their school days, Gen Z needs to catch up on the compelling yet hilarious ad. The PSA starts with a muscular protagonist sitting on the floor of his home with two bottles of alcohol and screaming “STRESS" as loud as he can while his family stares at him from the background. The man suddenly has a self-realisation/change of heart and runs to the field and starts farming.

The video then continues to show him working hard, earning money, paying off his debts, getting educated, and eventually becoming a happy man and “improving his country.

What follows since his change of heart is 22-step Thai guide to quit drinking. According to the 30-second video, the way to quit drinking is, “Stop drinking, Work, Work, Work, Collect Money, Work, Collect Money, Pay Debt, Work, Collect Money, Get Educated, Stable Life, Help Others, Happy, Wife Loves Him, Happy Family, Healthy, Teach Others, Improve Social, Smart, Improve His Country, Just Stop Drinking!"

The Thai man’s hilarious journey to sobriety and success has over six million views on YouTube. Several users commented on the video, whether about its creativity or how funny it is. While one person commented, “He literally evolutioned from crook to mafia boss in half a minute," another said, “Just 2 more seconds into the ad and my mans would’ve been awarded a Noble Peace prize." Another user added a plot twist to the ad and said, “Plot twist: He stopped drinking and started growing tobacco.. He later became a big businessman."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here