Viral Optical Illusion: Spot the Sniper But You Get Only 30 Seconds. Do You See it?

While illusions are generally created as an instrument for practices of psycho-analysis, they also make good fodder for content on social media. Popular for their mind-bending arrangements, these illusions are sometimes offered by natural elements, and this clip is the perfect example of it.

In a video shared on TikTok, one has to perform the task of finding the sniper. Snipers, who are known for their stealth and ability to disguise, choose a landscape that camouflages them completely. In the clip, one such landscape, filled with rocks with a mountain peak as the background, has a sniper nestled in it.

TikTok user Nathan Daniels, while sharing the clip, in the caption, challenged, “Can you spot the sniper? In the video, a perfectly still, yet tricky landscape somewhere has the sharpshooter. After playing for about 18 seconds, the last few seconds reveal the sniper, who was, was all this while, visible in the clip.

Since being shared, the TikTok video has racked up thousands of views, as reported by The Sun. Shocked netizens flocked to the comment box to showcase their wonder. One user wrote, “How are we supposed to spot the sniper when he is hiding behind the rock?” Another admitted, “I would have been shot.” One user stated that it is quite difficult to find the sniper when “95 percent of him is behind a rock.”

There are multitudes of illusions on the web that interact with our mind differently. Some illusions such as finding the 7s in a collection of Zs challenge how quick the mind can work. Some illusions such as the famous General’s Family where you have to count the number of faces, challenge the mind’s concentration and attention to detail.

There are illusions that can predict personality traits of a person or their mannerism such as the one designed by Oleg Shuplyak that tells how you express your love for that special one.

