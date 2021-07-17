Viral Outfit of 'The French Dispatch' Cast at Cannes Triggers Meme Fest

Wes Anderson’s comedy-drama film The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sunis making all the right waves at the ongoing 74th Festival de Cannes which started on July 6 and will go on till 17. The film is written, directed, and produced by Wes, who is known to direct films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. He wrote the story for The French Dispatch from an idea he conceived with filmmaker Roman Coppola, illustrator-writer Hugo Guinness, and actor Jason Schwartzman.

The film boasts of a stellar cast. It includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. The story revolves around three distinct storylines, as the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper creates its final issue.

The film was recently screened at Cannes and needless to say, it was appreciated by all, apart from receiving a 9-minute standing ovation. The French Dispatch, which was supposed to premiere at the film festival last year, was finally screened at the French Riviera festival on July 12. The star cast of the film is also grabbing attention for their quirky fashion statements, too. And, these statements didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users — who jumped on the opportunity to create hilarious memes.

One of the picture’s from the cast’s photo-op has gone viral. In the picture, one can see Wes and Tildadressed formally while Murray and Timothée are dressed very casually. Although the picture looks pretty normal, have a closer look and you might spot something meme-worthy. Here’s a look at some amazing memes created on the photo, Twitter surely had a laugh riot on this one.

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I'll dress after Zoom, how I'll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt— Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3— Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021

five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz— Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021

NYMag, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Harpers pic.twitter.com/OMYb6O9MWX— Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) July 14, 2021

