Viral 'Pawri' Girl Dananeer Mobeen is Back With a New Song and It's a Bop

Remember everyone’s favourite ‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen, the Pakistani content creator who went viral due to her five second video of ‘Pawi Ho Rahi Hai’? Well, Mobeen is back to impress her fans from across the border with another video of hers and this time its her singing talent that has got the audience impressed.

The young woman shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a black embroidered kurta/top and starts singing a song ‘Ae Dil’ from a Pakistani movie of 2017, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’. Mobeen’s rendition of the song is heartfelt and is beautiful and soothing to the ears even as she sings without any musical instruments.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi is a romance comedy movie of 2017 and stars actors Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and more and the 19-year-old’s acapella version has again turned desis her fans.

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favorite pakistani films, Punjab nahee jaungi!,’ Mobeen wrote while tagging Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal.

One user said, “Pls- you should really pursue singing as a career!!! You’re too good at this," while others called her rendition ‘amazing’ and beautiful to the ears. Listen to the original song below:

19-year-old Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral across subcontinents. In an interaction with News18’s Star Talk, the Pakistani student had revealed how the video has changed her life in a way that it has added more love, appreciation and a lot of new people to her life.

She rose in internet popularity rose sharply since she shared a video roasting ‘borgors’ (a term used for those in Pakistan who try to imitate Western culture). In the video, she said, “ye hamari car hai, ye hum haiaur ye hamari ‘pawri’ horahihai” (This is our car, this is us and we are having a party).

Famous for transforming meme videos in songs, Yashraj Mukhate from India had picked up Dananeer’s clip and edited and added music to turn it even more hilarious.

