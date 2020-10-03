Viral Photo from the 'Black Lives Matter' Movement to be Sold for More Than Rs 2 Lakh

Misan Harriman found fame in the photography world with a black and white portrait of a young activist demonstrating at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. After going viral on social media, this poignant picture is set to be auctioned by Sotheby's on October 7.
The black and white portrait shows hockey player Darcy Bourne holding a placard reading "Why Is Ending Racism a Debate?"
"It's a question that makes all of us reflect on why we haven't asked ourselves this question sooner," the British photographer, Misan Harriman told The Guardian.
The shot quickly became one of the defining images of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, where it was shared by personalities such as Martin Luther King III, Lewis Hamilton, Dina Asher-Smith and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.
The shot is part of a series of black and white images of British protesters who took to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.
Never in my wildest dreams did I envision that one day I’d capture such a pivotal moment in our history. I hadn’t met @darcy.bourne the subject here, before taking this picture but I was immediately struck by her – there’s an undeniable purpose and passion in her expression. In one split second, I captured a young woman fighting for her future, holding up what is a seemingly simple question, a question I hope the next generation won’t need to ask. It’s true that an image can say a thousand words, and it’s an incredible honour that my photograph has been perceived by many as the voice of the moment. So it is with great pride that I offer this work, my first ever print, to be sold at @sothebys in order to raise much needed funds for @anthonynolancharity. This will help diversify the donor register which will, in turn, save lives. Below are some words from the Charity: • Thanks to selfless stem cell donors last year we were able to give 1,477 people a second chance of life • Every day, at least five people start their search for a matching unrelated stem cell donor • More than 2,000 people in the UK need our help to find a matching stem cell donor, outside of the family, every year. The work will be on view at Sotheby’s London from 11-14 October #sothebys #misanharriman #stemcellresearch ##cancer #leukemia #bloodcancerawareness
The portraits inspired Edward Enninful to enlist Misan Harriman to shoot the prestigious cover of British Vogue's September edition. He is the first black male photographer to shoot the magazine's cover since it was founded in 1916.
The Misan Harriman "Why Is Ending Racism a Debate?" print is currently valued at £3,000 to £5,000 (US$3,869 to $6,449) by Sotheby's, where it will go under the hammer in the "Photographs" auction.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity, a British nonprofit working in the areas of leukemia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.