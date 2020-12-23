Viral Photo of 2 Widowed Penguins Captured in Melbourne Wins Big at Photography Contest

A picture of two penguins has won the Ocean Photograph Awards by the Oceanographic magazine. The heart-warming photograph shows two penguins embracing each other while standing on the rock and looking at the Melbourne lights. Upon inquiring, the photographer of this award-winning picture, Tobias Baumgaertner was told that both the penguins had lost their partners recently and were often seen comforting the other.

Tobias won the Community Choice Award for this photograph, as reported by BBC.

The photographer is from Germany and he had clicked this picture in Melbourne’s St Kilda, Australia. St Kilda, a seaside suburb, is known for its small-sized penguins, who are 33 cm in height.

The region has around 1,400 of these small-sized penguins who are scientifically called Eudyptula minor. The area is managed by a not for profit organisation named Earthcare St Kilda. Since 1986, these penguins have been a subject of this study.

Tobias had clicked this picture almost one and a half years ago. He shared this picture again on his Instagram handle, urging people to vote for his picture for the Community Choice Award when he was shortlisted for it.

When he posted the picture in March 2020, Tobias shared that he was told that the white penguin in the picture was an elderly widowed female who had lost her partner recently. The younger male penguin who was seen comforting her had also recently lost his partner.

The German photographer informed that he stayed there for three nights before he was able to capture this shot. The penguins were constantly moving and he was not allowed to use lights as well, but Tobias said, “I got lucky during one beautiful moment.”

The heart-warming picture received several positive comments when Tobias asked people to vote for the picture. One person said, “This picture and the story behind made me feel peace and relief during the pandemic. Good Luck!” Another commenter called it “The sweetest photo ever,” while one person said, “This is my favorite picture of all time.”

The photographer mostly clicks pictures of the wildlife. He has also worked with the indigenous communities of Australia. Tobias studied Marine Science when he was in under graduation.

The Ocean Community Choice Award which Tobias has received is given to the publicly popular submission. There are six photographs which are shortlisted for the award and they are selected from the submissions across all the other five categories.