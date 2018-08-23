English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Viral Photo of a Girl Reuniting With Grandmother At Old Age Home Is Not What It Looks Like
Yes, you read that right.
Image credits: Kalpesh Bharech / Facebook (BBC)
A photo of a school kid reuniting with her grandmother at an old age home is being widely shared on the Internet.
The photo depicts an old lady and her granddaughter crying inconsolably. It appeared across platforms with the caption "A school organised a tour to an old age home and this girl found her grandmother there. When she used to ask her parents about the whereabouts of grandma, she was told that she has gone to meet her relatives."
The heartbreaking story along with the photo was shared by thousands of users on social media. With Harbhajan Singh and Arvind Kejriwal sharing the photo on microblogging site, the photo went insanely viral.
The story, however, is only partially true.
Afte the image went viral, it was soon discovered that the heartbreaking image was not a recent one at all. In fact, it had been taken eleven years ago. So why has it gone viral in 2018?
On the occasion of World Photography Day, BBC Gujarati had asked journalists from across the state to submit the best photographs they had clicked in their careers. The grandmother-granddaughter photo was one of the entries by senior photojournalist Kalpesh Bharech, who had clicked the photograph back in 2007.
Bhakti, the granddaughter was recently interviewed by BBC Hindi, when she cleared the air behind the viral photo.
She said, "I want to say the photo has gone viral and my grandmother lives at an old age home. But she lives there by her own choice. No one has sent her here. Back then, the newspaper had published the photo. I knew that she was going away to an old age home but I didn't know which. Since I'm emotional, seeing her there made me cry. And that's it. I still share the same bonding with my dadi and she's as important to me as she was before."
Damyanti behen, the grandmother also had something to say.
"I wasn't kicked out of the house. I came here to live in peace. I go home and sometimes my family comes here to meet me," she said.
You can watch the interview here:
