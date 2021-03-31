Viral Photo of Baby with Fake Nails Causes Outrage, Netizens Slam Mom for Giving Child 'Claws'

A shocking picture of a new-born donning long, pointed false nails went viral online for all the wrong reasons. The disturbing photograph has attracted heavy criticism as people were concerned how dangerous the sharp nails could be for the baby. The image was shared on social media showing a woman’s hand holding a baby’s teeny tiny freshly manicured hands with long acrylic-looking false nails usually worn by celebrities like Cardi B or Kylie Jenner.

What makes the scenario worse is that the woman was advertising her baby manicure business as she wrote, “I can do your babies nails…cheap rates,” with the picture, Daily Mail reports.

The post received huge backlash as netizens reacted with concern and anger over the dangerous act. One user pointed out one is supposed to keep the baby’s nails short so they don’t hurt themselves, calling it ‘trashy and stupid’.

Another user wrote that the baby’s nails are sharp enough so she can’t imagine “equipping her daughter with claws. Hard pass.”

Another user was quick to point how babes often poke themselves in the eyes or face and how the sharp nails could harm the baby further.

In other pictures, the manicurist showed off her skills by giving several different manicures and nail arts to the bay’s tiny hands. In the images, little girls’ hands are wearing fake nails in each finger in different styles.

The post was also shared on Reddit, reports LADbible, where it prompted outrage as fellow parents explained how dangerous this trend could be while some suggested it might be photoshopped.

A user wrote they could understand if one would paint baby’s nails but giving them fake ones doesn’t make any sense as it’s too dangerous and damages their eyes. Another pointed out the stupid trend is could be dangerous for the baby and anyone around them.

“I already get scratched a lot by my baby brother’s super short nails," the user added.