Viral Photo of Bizarre 'Horizontal Bread' is Leaving Netizens with a Bad Taste in Mouth

There are certain everyday things that are so normal to us that we get baffled when they are even slightly different. Bread, for example, is a very well-known food. Every country has its own version of bread- a staple made with flour dough. Roti and naan in India, Baguette in France, Afghani bread, and so on.

But no matter where the bread is from, loaves are usually sliced into squares. Every American, European, Asian, and so on, can recognise this very basic food item. But what if someone presented bread to you that wasn’t exactly sliced into squares, but rectangles?

A Twitter user with a moderately large following named Josh shared a very “disturbing” image of bread that he found to be occupying all his thoughts. In the picture, there is a long rectangular slice of white bread kept horizontally on two adjacent plates.

can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread pic.twitter.com/uvaXJ0vJcP — Josh (@FLITTER) January 10, 2021

The tweet quickly became viral. It has garnered over 601,300 likes and over 70,000 retweets and quotes. As the world is used to seeing bread in a very particular way, the image confused and amused people alike. Sliced bread, the regular square ones, is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of mankind. When first launched in 1928 in the US, it was touted as the greatest thing to ever happen to bread since the wrapping of bread was invented. Formerly, bread was sold in a loaf and people cut it at home according to use. Experts believe that sliced bread was the reason bread sales increased because it was now easy to consume than before.

It is considered such an important invention that when someone wants to emphasise of how good something is, they use the phrase “greatest thing since sliced bread.” Now that greatest thing is slightly altered and Twitterati cannot contain their various emotions about this development.

This is how they reacted to the image.

Someone compared it to the “horsemen of the sandwich apocalypse”

Another user shared this disturbing image of a rectangular teapot and cup and said this bread would pair well with “long tea”

Once there was long bread and long tea, the last ingredient required was long egg:

This tweet opened up a whole sub-section of responses where people were flabbergasted on how such a thing could even exist.

