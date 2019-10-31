Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral Photo of Boy Losing His Chappal Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Have you ever lost a sipper in a pile?

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Viral Photo of Boy Losing His Chappal Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter
Image credit: Twitter

To Indians, losing ones footwear in a sea of shoes and sandals is nothing impressive. Think of all the times you have lost a slipper outside a place of worship or from the landing outside your relative's house where you cannot enter with shoes.

But on Twitter, the photo of a boy losing his slipper amid a pile of identical footwear has given birth to brand new meme. The photo, which has been doing the rounds all week, depicts a boys standing over a pile of identical white and blue slippers with a confused face.

While the identity of the boy remains unknown, the image was instantly relatable to Indian netizens who quickly turned it into a meme. A witty user shared the photo with the caption, "Me Searching for real friend in between fake friends".

Another wrote, "My mother's reaction every time I break a cup". Take a list of the funniest memes we found on twitter:

News18 could not confirm the origin of the image.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram