Viral Photo of Boy Losing His Chappal Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter
Have you ever lost a sipper in a pile?
Image credit: Twitter
To Indians, losing ones footwear in a sea of shoes and sandals is nothing impressive. Think of all the times you have lost a slipper outside a place of worship or from the landing outside your relative's house where you cannot enter with shoes.
But on Twitter, the photo of a boy losing his slipper amid a pile of identical footwear has given birth to brand new meme. The photo, which has been doing the rounds all week, depicts a boys standing over a pile of identical white and blue slippers with a confused face.
While the identity of the boy remains unknown, the image was instantly relatable to Indian netizens who quickly turned it into a meme. A witty user shared the photo with the caption, "Me Searching for real friend in between fake friends".
Another wrote, "My mother's reaction every time I break a cup". Take a list of the funniest memes we found on twitter:
Trying to differentiate between Agarwal sweets, Aggarwal sweets, Aggrawal sweets, Agarwaal sweets pic.twitter.com/dqVnfF34uY— nimiscellaneous (@mytvisonfire) October 28, 2019
She : you’re the first guy who has managed to enter my heartMe *outside her heart* : pic.twitter.com/MaiKFGvfn8— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 28, 2019
Me Searching for real friend in between fake friends pic.twitter.com/Re0vSoiueW— 🅰️🇲🅰️🇳 (@AMAnZING1109) October 28, 2019
While cooking trying to differentiate between masala's pic.twitter.com/VzvKm5aQrc— 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 28, 2019
When she shows you different shades of pink lipstick and asks which one should I buy... pic.twitter.com/Q01JpDm8zK— mr. L🅰️me 🇮🇳 (@17_Lame) October 29, 2019
When you're going home from a keertan and trying to find your chappals. pic.twitter.com/bHdV1AdXHO— अमन🇮🇳 (@TheAlteria) October 28, 2019
Tourist trying to look for the correct Maganlal Chikki shop at Lonavala. pic.twitter.com/6EQXa4ypnR— Bade Chote (@badechote) October 28, 2019
News18 could not confirm the origin of the image.
