Viral Photo of Chennai Test Playing at Wedding Shows Indians and Cricket are Match Made in Heaven

India loves cricket. Be it T20, ODI, or even a Test match, the sport unites the country every time a match is on the television screen.

Once the world started opening up during the global pandemic, IPL got cricket lovers hooked. The thrilling season was followed up by a historic victory by a young Indian side on the Australia turf. And now, the men in whites, led by Virat Kohli, are up against the visiting side England in Chennai.

How can the desis afford to miss out on the action?

A fan of cricket recently shared a photograph on microblogging site Twitter showcasing that cricket is indeed our priority be it any place or occasion.

Sharing a glimpse from a wedding, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @akshaynatarajan, wrote: "A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?? Happy married life da Anand."

The now-viral photo shows the wedding ceremonies underway in the backdrop as guests keenly watch India vs England action from day 4 of the First Test being played in Chennai.

A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G— Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021

As one would expect, the photo was instantly viral on social media as scores of fans came forth to describe what the sport really meant to them as well as for the country folks.

This is why #testcricket is big in #India. Wedding ceremony underway, while guests get to watch each ball. Maybe the priest does too. #INDvENG https://t.co/nldk0H7qqA— S. Krishnan (@krishnanism) February 9, 2021

This is such a Chennai picture❤️ We love our cricket https://t.co/5ODprpY1av— Akhila (@akeliakhila) February 8, 2021

Hahaha, What a wedding.If this happened during IPL, IPL tune and Maangalayam chant, chorus aa pogum.— Balaji (@Balaji_kasiraj) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, India have been reduced to 144/6 on the fifth and final day of the Chennai Test. The hosts still have a long way to go needing 276 runs in 64 overs. Indian captain Virat Kohli is unbeaten at 45.