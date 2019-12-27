Viral Photo of Firefighter and Koala Shows Why We Need to Care About Australia's Bushfires

A photograph of a firefighter standing beside a koala highlights the havoc being wreaked by the bushfires of Australia.

The image has been posted by Eden Hills Country Fire Service on their Facebook page. Eden Hills Fire Service is a volunteer fire department in South Australia.

In this heartrending picture, the duo could be seen standing together, facing the fire. In a small puddle of water created by a dripping fire hose, the koala could be seen perched, helplessly watching the forest go up in flames.

The poignant image sums up the environment’s pitiful plight the end of the year and the gravity of the climate emergency.

The photograph was taken in Lobethal vineyard, west of Adelaide. Two kolas came out of the forest during the bushfire and Dale Adams, a lieutenant at the fire service department captured the photograph.

The image has gone viral on social media with over 1300 shares and loads of comments.

The deadly bushfire has been ravaging Australia since recent months. The fire has so far consumed more than 1000 homes and around 25,000 hectares of land.

It has caused irreparable damage across South Australia, heavily impacting flora and fauna alike; with over 1000 koalas feared to have been engulfed in the flames.

There has been a fire ban and power cut in Adelaide since Monday. The inferno has been the result of extraordinary record-breaking heat waves across the country.

