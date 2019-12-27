Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral Photo of Firefighter and Koala Shows Why We Need to Care About Australia's Bushfires

A photograph of a firefighter standing beside a koala highlights the havoc being wreaked by the bushfires of Australia.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Viral Photo of Firefighter and Koala Shows Why We Need to Care About Australia's Bushfires
Image: Facebook/ Eden Hills Country Fire Service

A photograph of a firefighter standing beside a koala highlights the havoc being wreaked by the bushfires of Australia.

The image has been posted by Eden Hills Country Fire Service on their Facebook page. Eden Hills Fire Service is a volunteer fire department in South Australia.

In this heartrending picture, the duo could be seen standing together, facing the fire. In a small puddle of water created by a dripping fire hose, the koala could be seen perched, helplessly watching the forest go up in flames.

The poignant image sums up the environment’s pitiful plight the end of the year and the gravity of the climate emergency.

The photograph was taken in Lobethal vineyard, west of Adelaide. Two kolas came out of the forest during the bushfire and Dale Adams, a lieutenant at the fire service department captured the photograph.

The image has gone viral on social media with over 1300 shares and loads of comments.

The deadly bushfire has been ravaging Australia since recent months. The fire has so far consumed more than 1000 homes and around 25,000 hectares of land.

It has caused irreparable damage across South Australia, heavily impacting flora and fauna alike; with over 1000 koalas feared to have been engulfed in the flames.

There has been a fire ban and power cut in Adelaide since Monday. The inferno has been the result of extraordinary record-breaking heat waves across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram