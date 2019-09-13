Internet is Just Discovering How Cashew is Really Grown and People are Freaking Out
While the cashew tree is a native of northeast Brazil, it was taken to Goa, India by the Portuguese between 1560 and 1565 and from there it spread throughout Southeast Asia and eventually Africa.
Image credit: Twitter
Did you know how cashews grow? The answer has blown netizens' mind.
Widely consumed by people around the world, did you know how the cashew seed is grown? Eaten on its own, used in recipes or processed into cashew cheese and butter, the cashew is a tropical evergreen tree that produces the cashew seed and the cashew apple. The cashew apple on its part is light reddish to yellow fruit that can be turned into a sweet fruit drink or distilled into liquor. Turns out, even though we love eating it, most of us have no idea where cashew comes from and, well, people on the internet are going bonkers after knowing how exactly the cashew is grown.
The thread was initially started by Twitter user Colleen Ballinger who posted an image of the cashew fruit and hilariously wrote that she was "today years" old when she learnt how the cashews grow.
i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl— Colleen Ballinger (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019
Interestingly, the amazement did not perhaps arise from the fact that cashews come from trees or even that they're technically seeds. What surprised people was that the cashew seed is attached to a fleshy, edible fruit known as the cashew apple. When ripe, the whole thing falls to the ground and is then harvested.
While some people thought that they look like "old men yelling," others thought it looked like an "Apple is Pooping." Then there were those who were just disturbed by the picture itself.
Here’s what they posted:
hello i need everyone to look at how cashews grow. ON AN APPLE. no wonder they are so damn expensive. pic.twitter.com/IALr0FaGwT— kaitlyn (@tater101125) September 11, 2019
Wow! Who knew cashews look like angry, old men yelling at you to get off their lawn as they grow? They taste so much better than they look! https://t.co/EOMBqd7HAS— Bumble✈✒☕ (@Bumble6671) September 12, 2019
also why does the middle one have a face though— Natasha (@NatashaCMB_2) September 12, 2019
I thought the one in the middle had a face for a second and
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser