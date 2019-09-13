Internet is Just Discovering How Cashew is Really Grown and People are Freaking Out

Did you know how cashews grow? The answer has blown netizens' mind.

Widely consumed by people around the world, did you know how the cashew seed is grown? Eaten on its own, used in recipes or processed into cashew cheese and butter, the cashew is a tropical evergreen tree that produces the cashew seed and the cashew apple. The cashew apple on its part is light reddish to yellow fruit that can be turned into a sweet fruit drink or distilled into liquor. Turns out, even though we love eating it, most of us have no idea where cashew comes from and, well, people on the internet are going bonkers after knowing how exactly the cashew is grown.

The thread was initially started by Twitter user Colleen Ballinger who posted an image of the cashew fruit and hilariously wrote that she was "today years" old when she learnt how the cashews grow.

i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl — Colleen Ballinger (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019

Interestingly, the amazement did not perhaps arise from the fact that cashews come from trees or even that they're technically seeds. What surprised people was that the cashew seed is attached to a fleshy, edible fruit known as the cashew apple. When ripe, the whole thing falls to the ground and is then harvested.

While some people thought that they look like "old men yelling," others thought it looked like an "Apple is Pooping." Then there were those who were just disturbed by the picture itself.

Here’s what they posted:

hello i need everyone to look at how cashews grow. ON AN APPLE. no wonder they are so damn expensive. pic.twitter.com/IALr0FaGwT — kaitlyn (@tater101125) September 11, 2019

Wow! Who knew cashews look like angry, old men yelling at you to get off their lawn as they grow? They taste so much better than they look! https://t.co/EOMBqd7HAS — Bumble✈✒☕ (@Bumble6671) September 12, 2019