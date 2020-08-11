Viral Photo of Kid Falling Asleep During Zoom Class is Our Collective '2020 Mood'

With the coronavirus pandemic turning our computers into meeting rooms, chat rooms, playgrounds and schools-- are we losing out on the fun of everyday activities, that was once mundane?

Yes, we are. And when it comes to children, the struggle to stay away from their friends in school, not having to hear a teacher's lecture without passing some scribbled notes to their friends can be boring with a capital B.

So it wasn't surprising when a young boy was spotted sleeping on his chair during a 40-minute zoom call with his teacher. And trust us, after seeing it you too would want to scream, "SAME!"

The image was shared by Twitter user Kara McDowell, who wrote, "My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood."

My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood. — Kara McDowell (@karajmcdowell) August 7, 2020

The image went viral in no time, with majority of netizens agreeing that it's just all of us and this is should be 2020 meme!

However, in a subsequent tweet, Kara said, "I've gotta say, teachers are trying their best! For balance, here's another pic from the same day. My Kindergartner happily sharing his stuffed animal during show and tell. Blue heart."

I've gotta say, teachers are trying their best! For balance, here's another pic from the same day. My Kindergartner happily sharing his stuffed animal during show and tell. — Kara McDowell (@karajmcdowell) August 9, 2020

What's you mood after 15 minutes into a 40-minute zoom call?