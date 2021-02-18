Viral Photo of Man Lying on Hospital Bed Has Baffled the Internet. Can You Guess Why?

Remember everything is cake trend? It has got a whole new meaning now.

Bakers and confectioners specialists go out of their way to create unique art pieces which vary from spell bounding to bizarre.

In one such bizarre case, a baker has pulled off a good prank by fooling netizens. His recent creation’s photos of a life-like man in bed not only went viral but also made them rub their eyes in disbelief. The images appear to show a man lying on a hospital bed. The photo also shows a table with a lamp, family photos and medicines can be seen placed beside him. While, on the other side, is the partially visible arm of a person holding a piece of a cake.

On the face of it, nothing seems amiss in the photograph. But a closer look at it reveals that it is not an actual man that the picture shows. Believe it or not, it’s actually a hyper-realistic cake!

The photos of the life-like cake went viral after a Twitter user (@horror4kids) shared it online yesterday. The post was simply captioned as ‘THIS IS A CAKE’.

See it here:

The jaw-dropping photos of the cake went viral on the microblogging site and garnered thousands of likes, retweets. Baffled users flooded the comments section. "I’m so confused," wrote one user.

I'm so confused

While another appreciating the creation wrote it would be ‘awesome’ if this had been her ‘wedding cake’.

Adding a meme to it and terming the cake "look too real,"wrote a third.

Looks too real, creeps me out. I don't think I could eat it.

The cake reminded a user of ‘Tom Petty’ and said it was the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ cake.

The incredible cake was the creation of British baker Ben Cullen. The maverick baker, who also goes by the name 'The Bake King', is well known for his edible art and life-like creations. His creation of a human-shaped vanilla cake with chocolate ganache was from last year. It has surfaced several times on various social media platforms, impressing viewers each time.

According to a post shared by Cullen on Facebook, the man-in-hospital bed cake was used in British rapper Slowthai's music video 'feel away', which was released in September last year. His cake designs have a stunning range — edible clothes, to stylized-yet-lifelike busts, to jabs at horror movies, vegetables and optical illusions etc.