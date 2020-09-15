Viral Fake Photo of Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna Hissing at Each Other Floods Internet with ‘Naagin 5’ Memes

Naagin was once the highest-rated television soap in India. As the title mentions, it’s a show about “naagin” or a shape-shifting snake who can turn into a woman or man. Its central theme is a love story between ‘naag’ (male snake) and ‘naagin’ (female snake). As expected, a plot of this fantastical has elements that often leave the audience in splits.

A twitter user posted this image onto their account with the caption- “WHAT IS THIS?! NO REALLY WHAT IS THIS? WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE. WHO IS WATCHING THIS CRAP?!”

WHAT IS THIS ?! . NO REALLY WHAT IS THIS? WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE. WHO IS WATCHING THIS CRAP?! pic.twitter.com/n6OPJWj6v6 — (@Iktara_389) September 11, 2020

The bizarre image, as it turned out, was in fact edited. But that didn’t stop Twitterverse from blowing up with hilarious responses. This user admired the pandemic protocol followed by the actors. She wrote, “They're kissing while maintaining social distancing?!”

They're kissing while maintaining social distancing?!☻ https://t.co/vxqShMnGvk — Stars and Fireflies ♡ (@fireflies_and) September 12, 2020

Another user observed the similarity between this and the noodle scene (possibly from Lady and the Tramp). “Our answer to the iconic noodle scene,” she wrote.

Our answer to the iconic noodle scene https://t.co/epaf12dwhr — Chachi Sharma (@cowbai) September 11, 2020

This user could not stop themself from making this pun!

Even actor Manu Punjabi could not resist his take on the image. He posted this caption: “Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par Kuch Bhi Dikhate hai session 1,2,3,4,5 #nagin Comment PLEASE”

Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5 #nagin Comment PLEASE pic.twitter.com/7ZQC7GMtSd — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) September 13, 2020

However, the reaction he got was to educate himself. Fans were not impressed by the actor circulating a fake, edited image to tarnish their favourite show and actors’ credibility.

The supernatural horror/thriller show has been on air since 2015 and the current iteration is known as Naagin 5. The original season of this Balaji Production featured Mouni Roy as the titular Naagin. Since then, multiple TV actresses have played the role of these shape-shifting snakes on screen, including Anita Hasnnandani, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Rakshanda Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Sayantani Ghosh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashmi Desai, and most recently Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna.

The show has always been a favourite for internet memes as its situation tends to dispel reality in hilarious ways. The recent season featured a dance-ritual with all the Naagin ladies performing exotic dances and Twitter folks could not hold their reactions.