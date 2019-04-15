Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be Fake

The huge turnout at the "Vishal Jansabha" and "Mishran Parv" in Odagaon, Puri Loksabha Constituency is a clear indication of a clean sweep . For me my people are everything and priority. #ForThePeople #WithThePeople @BJP4Odisha #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar #SambitPatra4Puri pic.twitter.com/zK6n5Z27A5 — Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 7, 2019

A Facebook post shared a photo that claims to show BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra prostrating himself on the Pakistani national flag. It turns out that the viral image is fake. The image has been doctored from an original in which there was no Pakistan flag.This Facebook post containing the photo was published on April 8, 2019, on a page that has more than 50,000 followers.Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:The photo was posted along with the following caption:“Sambit Patra did Sajda on a Pakistani Flag, It's a shame BJP has gone this low for fetching votes in Puri. As u know, West Bengal, is more Pakistan than Pakistan itself, and Mamata Bannerjee is more Jinnahfied, than Jinnah himself. Speculations were that there are many Pakistani voters migrated from Bengal, and Lehsoonwa did his 'Abba-Style' neechpan by bowing down to our enemy's flag to get those Pakistani votes.“I was fine when Mudi Zee went to Pakistan to have Beef Biryani, I was even fine when Walruschoda declared Pakistan as our brother country, I was, somehow, still fine when ISI agents were caught from BJP's higher posts. But this has crossed all limits, Sajda((the act of prostration to God) x Pakistani Flag? Mulla x Mulla? Mulla square? with 2AB extra? Chh.. Chh.. Chh... Nindaniye! 😣 #Fake_it_like_BJPee”With elections underway and BJP spokesman Patra is set to contest the general election in the Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha state.The photo in the misleading Facebook post has been doctored from this original photo posted by Patra on his official Twitter handle on April 7, 2019.The tweet says: "The huge turnout at the 'Vishal Jansabha' and 'Mishran Parv' in Odagaon, Puri Loksabha Constituency is a clear indication of a clean sweep . For me my people are everything and priority. #ForThePeople #WithThePeople @BJP4Odisha #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar #SambitPatra4Puri"Below is a screenshot of the original tweet:(With inputs from AFP)