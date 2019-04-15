English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be Fake
The Facebook post containing the photo was published on April 8, 2019, on a page that has more than 50,000 followers.
A comparison of the original and fake image of Sambit Patra in prostrate position| Credit: AFP
A Facebook post shared a photo that claims to show BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra prostrating himself on the Pakistani national flag. It turns out that the viral image is fake. The image has been doctored from an original in which there was no Pakistan flag.
(With inputs from AFP)
The huge turnout at the "Vishal Jansabha" and "Mishran Parv" in Odagaon, Puri Loksabha Constituency is a clear indication of a clean sweep . For me my people are everything and priority. #ForThePeople #WithThePeople @BJP4Odisha #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar #SambitPatra4Puri pic.twitter.com/zK6n5Z27A5— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 7, 2019
