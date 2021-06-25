Viral Photo of This Gorgeous Rainbow Snake Will Leave all Reptile Lovers Mesmerized

The world of social media will probably never be out of things that leave us amazed. And thanks to the viral content featuring animal and birds we often come across the treasure of natural wildlife that has always missed the eyes of a larger population. Another such fascinating viral video that has been getting a lot of attention online features the wildlife gem of a rainbow snake. At first glance, the snake seen in the video appears to be blue but when you have a closer look, you will see that the reptile’s skin is of many different colours. The visuals of this giant reptile named ‘My Love’ will surely leave you amazed. The clip starts off with a woman hanging this huge reptile around her neck as she poses for the camera.

Shared on Instagram by a page named The Reptile Zoo, the clip has so far got 7.8 thousand likes on the platform. Check it out here:

The comments section of the post has been filled with several reactions from users who just can’t get over the visuals of this amazingly beautiful reptile. “I swear, if I ever get out there to see y’all, my first request will be “TAKE ME TO MY LOVE!" She is simply GORGEOUS!!!", wrote a user praising the beauty of the snake. Many others also posted their comments announcing their love for this beautiful snake in the video,

Not over ‘My Love’s’ beauty yet? Then you should probably check its other pictures on this page, and we bet you will be left amazed again. Check it out here:

Rainbow Snakes which are known as the Farancia erytrogramma are found very commonly in the southeastern region of the United States. They generally grow to a size between 36 to 48 inches, however, some can even go up to 66 inches in length.

