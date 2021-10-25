Viral Photo of Woman's Hair Slung Over Seat in Flight Has Twitter Fuming

For a long time, travel etiquette has remained a sore spot for air passengers. Have you experienced discomfort due to the conduct of fellow passengers - using electronic devices without headphones, seat kickers and armrest hogs? Onboard pet peeves included consuming smelly food, getting drunk, holding up the security line and the latest point of contention is not wearing masks. It is also irksome to find passengers being rude to flight attendants, travelling while sick and not respecting social distancing norms. Recently, an image of a plane passenger went viral across social media after being shared by a Twitter user. Netizens have been obviously irked to see the passenger’s long hair falling over the back of her seat. A user named Anthony posted a picture of an anonymous woman on the micro-blogging site on October 20, asking “Would this piss you off?” The photo shows her long hair hung over the top of the headrest, drooping all the way down to the other person's tray table.

Since an airplane is a spot where people have to sit in cramped quarters with strangers, it is only imperative that certain etiquette rules must be followed. One can annoy and upset those around by not abiding by basic etiquette. Thousands of people have reacted to the post with most of them branding it “inconsiderate & unnecessary” and calling the move “presumptuous” and “incredibly rude.”

Would this piss you off? pic.twitter.com/79Xlz0stcK— Anthony 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Antman0528) October 20, 2021

The tweet has gone viral, with many agreeing to the question asked by the Twitter user. Many people responded saying they would get hold of a pair of scissors. One user replied in the comments section saying, “I would quietly lower the tray, let her hair fall in and then close it up again.” “It would piss me off and I’d tell her to keep it in her seat. If she gets pissy, offer to cut it,” expressed another annoyed individual. One woman, who herself had very long hair, said it would kind of irritate her and that she would never do that to someone.

Meanwhile, a person pointed out, “It was absolutely unnecessary and kind of gross for that matter,” adding, “how would she like it if the person behind her sneezed into her hair instead of their tissue. That might teach her.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.