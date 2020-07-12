Viral Photos of 15-Feet-Long King Cobra Rescued in Tamil Nadu Leaves Twitterati Stunned

A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the forest department from a village near Coimbatore on Saturday.

The venomous snake was spotted in the Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur when the officials of Coimbatore arrived at the scene and released it into Siruvani forest area.







The majestic photos from its rescue were captured and shared later by news agency ANI on microblogging site Twitter.

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Cobra was rescued? Or people were rescued from Cobra? — Dr. M. Kumar Shastry (@MarkKumar3) July 11, 2020

Too close even for comfort. pic.twitter.com/BTx1xcdQCP — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) July 11, 2020

Cobra was rescued from humans — shivam (@shivam_kumarrr) July 11, 2020

What a majestic creature!! — Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020

Earlier in March, a video of forest official in Goa rescuing a cobra with his bare hands raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Shared by Indian Forest Official Shailendra Singh on the microblogging site Twitter, one could see the official removing some blocks on the roof before he found the reptile. He then used a stick to get hold of the Cobra. He eventually held the snake by its tail and finally put it in a blue bag.

A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA)



It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2 — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020

Describing the incident, Shailendra wrote, "A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!"

