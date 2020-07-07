Viral Photos Show a 'Human-Sized' Bat in Philippines. But is it Real?

An old photo of an almost human-sized bat has resurfaced on the internet and netizens are freaking out.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, the photo in question is that of a giant golden-crowned flying fox. These types of bats are vegetarians and are said to be surviving on fruits.

This variety of bats are natives of Asian archipelago. What needs to be noted here is even though these bats are bigger in size as compared to the other bats they are certainly nowhere near being human-size. However, their wingspan is quite huge and can be as much as 5 feet.

The reason why the bat looks so huge in the photo is because of the camera trick that the photographer must have used while clicking the snap.

As of now, this photo on Twitter has got more than 1.9 lakh retweets and over 2.7 lakh likes. Captioning the pictures, which have shaken the internet, the user said, “Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about”.

Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about pic.twitter.com/nTVIMzidbC — Alex is v sad and emo but will be okay (@AlexJoestar622) June 24, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the said person has also clarified certain things and has also apologised for using the term human-size in the tweet.

1. It's a 6 year-old human-sized or like about that of a small dog (check the replies)

2. 5.58 is the wingspan, not it's height

3. I apologise for using "human-sized." It was how it was referred to me for a very long time and I believed it+ — Alex is v sad and emo but will be okay (@AlexJoestar622) June 26, 2020

In the further thread of tweets, he has also shared some interesting facts about this type of bats and has also regretted that he did not put trigger warning.

+because I saw pictures of them being that big (there are pictures in the replies)

4. It's endangered

5. This pic in the tweet above this one is already old

6. The purpose of this tweet was to share stuff about what I thought I knew. I'm reading the replies and I'm educating+ — Alex is v sad and emo but will be okay (@AlexJoestar622) June 26, 2020





+myself so I'm sorry I made y'all upset about what I said

7. I apologise for not putting a trigger warning — Alex is v sad and emo but will be okay (@AlexJoestar622) June 26, 2020

Majority of the people, who have reacted to the post, have expressed their fear. A user wrote, “The fact that it’s wingspan is 5.58ft and not it’s height doesn’t make it less terrifying. It’s almost as big as that small motorbike next to it and that’s already way too big. Imagine an angry swarm of those things flying through the capitol attacking.”

The fact that it’s wingspan is 5.58ft and not it’s height doesn’t make it less terrifying. It’s almost as big as that small motorbike next to it and that’s already way too big. Imagine an angry swarm of those things flying through the capitol attacking. — Olternaut (@Olternaut) June 29, 2020

Another person said, “this bat is taller than me and I'm both horrified and impressed in equal measure”.

this bat is taller than me and im both horrified and impressed in equal measure — CaptainTypho (@CaptainTypho13) June 25, 2020

Some other reactions on the similar lines included:

Still scary to me!!! I wouldn't bother it.. lol.. — christina (@ItalianGumiBear) July 6, 2020

This thing is at most the size of a chihuahua, with 3 foot wings on each size. Scary af, for sure. — Pablo Escobar, de verdad (@pauloesco) July 1, 2020

“These bats are vegetarian and consume mostly fruits” that’s what they want us to think. Next thing you know you’re up in the air being taken to the cave.😭 pic.twitter.com/wk3pv5sJkr — THE STICK UP AZULAS ASS🇳🇬 (@BAYLA__BAYLA) June 26, 2020





Just imagine this bat waking up and flying straight at you



I'd leave the country — Rio || Himbo Simp (@KingLeoRio) June 25, 2020



