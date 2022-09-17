Viral Picture of Deep-Sea Shark With Bizarre Features Leaves Netizens Baffled

The world is full of secrets. From the vast expanses of the Amazon Forest waiting to be explored to the unreachable depths of the seas and oceans, humans have still not been able to decipher the hidden mysteries of nature.

Proving the aforementioned fact, an Australian fisherman has made netizens stop dead in their tracks after he shared a bewildering photo of a never-before-seen shark.

Taking to Facebook, Trapman Bermagui, a fisherman from Sydney, has dropped the perplexing picture of the shark that he caught from the deep sea. The shark showed no resemblance to the ones that netizens are familiar with.

Instead, the deadly animal painted a horrifying picture of the possibility of such unidentified creatures lurking in the dark. The queer-looking shark had rough and jagged skin with a pointed nose. A glimpse of the animal’s bulging blue eyes and a set of protruding, gnarly white teeth was enough to make users’ skin crawl.

Trapman’s post indicated that he captured the shark from the depths of 650 meters. “The face of a deep sea rough skin shark. All the way from 650m,” wrote the fisherman on Facebook.

The picture of the deep sea shark went viral in no time, taking the internet by storm. Facebook users have expressed their shock at the disturbing sight by commenting on the post. “Looks very prehistoric,” remarked one user.

Another said, “The deep sea is another planet down there. Wild-looking creatures.”

Another group of social media users found a resemblance of the deep-sea shark with a cookie-cutter shark as they have similar jutting-out teeth and a distinctive snout. Trapman’s post of the bizarre sea creature has amassed over 1.5k likes with more than 300 curious comments so far.

