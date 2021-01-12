Viral Picture of 'Spectacular View' of Harwada Railway Station in Karnataka Leaves Netizens Amused

Travelling via train to various part of India has always been exciting as it gives a glimpse to varied culture and traditions.

And the scenic beauty that one can enjoy on a train journey is unmissable. Now, the Ministry of Railways has shared one such breathtaking view on Twitter.

In the picture, a train can be seen passing through a scenic view surrounded by greenery. The mesmerizing landscape is of Harwada Railway Station in Karnataka as stated in the caption.

A Spectacular sight:Train at the scenic Harwada Railway Station traversing through luxuriant green covers of Konkan. pic.twitter.com/E6UvOzV3Yo — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 8, 2021

As soon as the picture has been dropped, it has gathered 124 retweets and 1,400 likes in no time. Many of the users even went on praising the view while some of them have shared the names of stations across the country that is surrounded by such scenic beauty. A user has shared another breathtaking view of Konkan and wrote that why to share normal one when it has some more amazing and unbelievable scenic beauty.

This is most scenic on Konkan. why post a normal one. pic.twitter.com/2ZJdK1pbMV — babuvenk55@gmail.com (@babuvenk551) January 10, 2021

Harwada station is located in the Karwar district of Kerala which lies in the coastal area on the Konkan coast.

This isn’t the first time that this Twitter page shared such amazing and breathtaking views. A few days ago it shared a clip of Srinagar Railway station where the train, as well as railway track, can be seen covered with snow. The spectacular view of snowfall in Srinagar can be clearly visible in the clip and you can’t take your eyes off. The Indian Railways also mentioned that the track maintenance operations were underway to clear the snow from the tracks.

One of the most spectacular view this winter!Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks. pic.twitter.com/uE4OzXZyeV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 9, 2021

The mesmerizing view was shared on January 9, 2021, and has garnered over 34 thousand views and 2,400 likes till now. While netizens went gaga over it, one of them has called Srinagar, India’s Switzerland. The video has also been reshared over 365 times.

Earlier, they shared the picture-perfect view of Nilgiri Mountain Railway and wrote that it is known for its historic tunnels that offer views of ethereal beauty.

Picture perfect view!Nilgiri Mountain Railway is known for its historic tunnels that offers views of ethereal beauty. pic.twitter.com/M71B7arQ02 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 10, 2021

There are many more such amazing views that have been shared by the Ministry of Railway on the micro-blogging site.