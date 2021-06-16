Viral Post-it Conversation between Two Pakistani Siblings is Cracking Twitter Up

Siblings’ banter is a universal thing as no amount of pleasure could match the feeling of roasting your brother or sister. And in Asian families, this rivalry takes the shape of many wrestling matches, sassy replies or hilarious back biting to your parents in a bid to outdo each other. Living with a sibling duo is nothing less than living in a Bigg Boss house with continuous brawls and confrontation. One such case of sharp-worded amusing exchange between two siblings has taken the internet by storm and left the netizens in splits.

On June 14, a Pakistani Twitter user Aytal shared two pictures of a hysterical conversation with her sibling that took place via sticky notes. Aytal had posted a sticky note on their fridge, requesting her sibling to wake her up when they leave for school. However, the witty reply she received was certainly not what she had expected. In response, the sibling pasted another note on the fridge, asking Aytal about the English movie scene which she is copying to write a sticky note and pasting it on the fridge. The sibling added that it is difficult for them to wake up for school, calling Aytal an ‘idiot’ for keeping such high expectations.

The savage reply took the internet by storm as netizens shared how they could relate to the friendly banter. The tweet went viral, with 2,800 likes, more than 250 retweets and hundreds of comments.Many cheered and called the response savage and brutal, others wondered if that wasn’t a common practice.

buahahaha siblings savage 😭— ibrahim 👾 (@yehkiyascenehai) June 14, 2021

😭😭😭 stanning your siblings— Rahim 🇵🇸. (@dapaltanedaar) June 14, 2021

Siblings 1You 0😭😂— Shajii (@shujaatkibakwas) June 14, 2021

A user commented saying the siblingrocked and Aytal was shocked.

😂😂😂😂Siblings Rock U shock— Bilgates/Ayyat Meri BegmYusra 2 feet ki /) (@Bill_Gates2_) June 15, 2021

Another witty comment read that the sibling wanted to say “Iddi Tu Angrej” (You’re not British) but in a decent way.

It looks like they Wana say "Iddi tu Angrej" but in a decent way.— Hasssh.. (@Lyf_mai_Tantee) June 15, 2021

Others resonated with her pain and shared they have similar siblings.

Ur sibling is juz lyk my sibling.I can’t explain but I can sense ur pain😭😭😭— نبيلة Nabila (@beautiful_doc) June 15, 2021

Do you have a fun sibling story that you’d also like to share? Tell us in comments.

