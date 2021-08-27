Viral Post: Man Rescued From Rubble After 3 Days is Only Asks About His Slippers

Social media can be a source of so much joy, at times. Recently, a post about a man rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building is going viral across social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. And guess what! It’s not the fact that he was rescued and saved that’s making the news. It’s actually what he asked for, immediately after being rescued that’s making people laugh.

The story dates back to 2014 when a 12-storey building collapsed in Chennai. The man, Vikas, was trapped in the debris for 72 hours, meaning three days. And it gets interesting from here. Three days later, when Vikas was pulled out by a labourer, the first thing he asked for wasn’t his family but his slippers.

Vikas’ survival was nothing short of a miracle, given the fact that remained trapped under the rubble for over three days at a stretch.

It’s been over six years since this incident, but it has started going viral now. In an Instagram post, the picture, which shows the scene after Vikas was rescued, was captioned as:

“Women: Men are so careless about their things.

Men:

Below this is a picture of a newspaper clipping saying, “Came out of the rubble after 72 hours and asked: ‘Where are my slippers?'"

The post has made everyone laugh out loud on social media. Many even said that men can be just as concerned about their belongings as women are. And the incident also shows that humans can take their concerns for their belongings to a different level altogether.

