Viral Post Shows How JRD Tata's Facilitated Former President K. R. Narayanan's Dream

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata aka JRD Tata, the founder of several industries is also known for his philanthropic works. A letter of recommendation for a meritorious student signed by JRD Tata is doing the rounds on the internet. The post shows a letter to recommend young K. R. Narayanan for scholarship who eventually became India’s 10th President.

Harish Bhat, the brand custodian of Tata Sons uploaded a post on LinkedIn sharing a heartfelt anecdote when JRD Tata facilitated Narayanan’s studies and helped him achieve his dreams. The post states that in 1940 JRD Tata received a letter recommending a young man for a scholarship. The 81-year-old letter has been circulated on various social media platforms.

Narayanan was a prodigious talent, but he hailed from a humble background. He came from the Dalit community. He secured the first rank in MA from Travancore University. To achieve this, Narayanan had to suffer a fair share of struggles similar to the hardships surmounted by the community he belonged to. After attaining the Post Graduate degree with flying colours, Narayanan wished to go for his higher studies at the University of London. But owing to his family’s dwindling financial standings, he was not much hopeful of achieving his forlorn dream.

When JRD Tata received the letter of extending scholarship to the young Narayanan, he recommended JN Tata Endowment to help. This endowment was one of its kinds initiated by Jamsetji Tata to provide financial assistance for the overseas education of Indians.

Later, Narayanan was interviewed and reportedly, made a favourable impression. Owing to his exceptional talent, Narayanan was provided Rs 16000 as a scholarship and Rs 1000 as a loan.

The much needed financial help assisted young Narayanan to fulfil his dream of studying at the London School of Economics. Soon he joined the Indian Foreign Services in 1949 and later in 1992 became the Vice President of India. In the year 1997, he became President of India.

“President Narayanan, an inspiration for every Indian," Harish concluded. He was the first person from the Dalit community to hold the posts.

JRD Tata was an Indian aviator, industrialist, entrepreneur, and chairman of Tata Group who is also known as the ‘father of aviation’ for starting India’s first flag carrier airline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here