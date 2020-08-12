Viral Q&A Session between Virat, Anushka Answers All That You Want to Know about 'Virushka'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fans were all in for a treat on Wednesday morning, when Twitter woke up to a cupid video of the 'Virushka'.

A viral video thread features a small questions answer session the couple shot in the comfort of their home, and trust us, it's bound to make you go 'Aww'!

And if we go by the words of this Twitter user, @Br1ghtn3ss, it's indeed a bliss to wake up to such a content.

The series of small video starts with Anushka and Virat asking each other three sets if questions in three parts regrading their professions, their lives with each other, and of course it's all to test who knows the other person better.

The first round starts with Anushka asking Virat the name of the first Hindi feature film, while Virat asking Anushka the three rules of cricket. Virat loses Round 1 to wife Anushka.

Subsequently Round 2 and Round 3 have various other questions including 'what makes Anushka happy and what makes Virat happy?' Guess what's the answer, well it's for you to find out..but fair warning, it's too adorable to handle.

Other questions include 'Who's the more terrible photographer?', 'Who's likely to get more in trouble?', 'Who's more likely to eat pizza in the next 24 hours?' etc.

A: No, I don't. You do it V: Why do I answer for myself #virushka pic.twitter.com/R7dnoXb0KP — ® (@Br1ghtn3ss) August 12, 2020

At the end of this fun question-answer session, the coupe appeared to be clueless as in who won and who lost, while Virat decided to "take two steps back" and declare it to be a draw.

It's no surprise to wake up to the '#Virushka' every now and then, as fans can't help but stay obsessed with the couple. On a Saturday earlier in June, Indians had woken up to the hashtag, #VirushkaDivorce trending on social media, but no one really knew why because there have been no reports of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma splitting up.