Watch: Retired IIT Professor's Heartfelt Video Celebrating Independence Day is Viral

India celebrated its 75th Independence day on Sunday and apart from the celebrations at Red fort and flag hoisting and cultural functions in every state, individuals also marked the day in their own way. Among them, one video that has gone viral and thus grabbed a lot of attention is that of retired IIT professor VK Tripathi, who was seen celebrating the day by distributing fliers and singing on the streets of New Delhi throughout the day.

The video was shared on social media by Rakhi Tripathi, who is the former professor’s daughter. Sharing the video of him singing, Rakhi wrote, “Celebrating 15th Aug by distributing 500+ fliers and singing on the streets of Delhi the entire day. Still hasn’t come home."

My father. My idol. ❤Celebrating 15th Aug by distributing 500+ fliers and singing on the streets of Delhi the entire day. Still hasn't come home. pic.twitter.com/SjjgKQxdrP— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) August 15, 2021

The video has over 26k views and many comments. Twitter users reacted to the video saying how the professor is an inspiration to everyone.

Showed this to my 10 year old and spoke briefly about your father. Their generation needs to see him as an example of what India is about..because all headlines around them showcase something else. Much respect and gratitude ♥️— Fizza Kachwala (@FizzaMK) August 15, 2021

I would love to meet him someday 🙂— Amrita/অমৃতা (@acharjee_roy) August 16, 2021

Mukhe apne walid ka Autograph zaroor dila deje ga plz Itna Passion With such Humility What a Personality Hats off to u sir Ghar a Gae ?— Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) August 15, 2021

Uncle is a Rockstar. Such an inspiration. — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) August 15, 2021

The former professor is the same man who had earlier gone viral for going around places in Delhi and NCR to spread awareness about sensitive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir, NRC by going around with pamphlets that explain the issues in a matter-of-fact manner. He speaks to students near tea stalls, middle-aged shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers and auto drivers and such people of the general public to raise awareness among them.

