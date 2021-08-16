CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Retired IIT Professor's Heartfelt Video Celebrating Independence Day is Viral
1-MIN READ

Watch: Retired IIT Professor's Heartfelt Video Celebrating Independence Day is Viral

The video was shared on social media by Rakhi Tripathi, who is VK Tripathi's daughter. (Image: Rakhi Tripathi/Twitter)

The video was shared on social media by Rakhi Tripathi, who is VK Tripathi's daughter. (Image: Rakhi Tripathi/Twitter)

The former professor is the same man who had earlier gone viral for going around places in Delhi and NCR to spread awareness about sensitive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir, NRC with pamphlets.

India celebrated its 75th Independence day on Sunday and apart from the celebrations at Red fort and flag hoisting and cultural functions in every state, individuals also marked the day in their own way. Among them, one video that has gone viral and thus grabbed a lot of attention is that of retired IIT professor VK Tripathi, who was seen celebrating the day by distributing fliers and singing on the streets of New Delhi throughout the day.

The video was shared on social media by Rakhi Tripathi, who is the former professor’s daughter. Sharing the video of him singing, Rakhi wrote, “Celebrating 15th Aug by distributing 500+ fliers and singing on the streets of Delhi the entire day. Still hasn’t come home."

The video has over 26k views and many comments. Twitter users reacted to the video saying how the professor is an inspiration to everyone.

RELATED STORIES

The former professor is the same man who had earlier gone viral for going around places in Delhi and NCR to spread awareness about sensitive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir, NRC by going around with pamphlets that explain the issues in a matter-of-fact manner. He speaks to students near tea stalls, middle-aged shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers and auto drivers and such people of the general public to raise awareness among them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 16, 2021, 18:47 IST