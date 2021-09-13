'Do Two Wrongs Make a Right?': Slap Scene in a Pakistani TV Show Has Divided Netizens

Twitter is often seen divided over some very pertinent questions and often times some not so ‘pressing’ issues and while pop culture often depicts issues related to society, women, sometimes the message, while may be well-intended, might not translate well enough to the audience out there. A scene from a Pakistani TV show has recently gone viral where during an altercation between a husband and a wife, the man is shown to slap the woman. The woman in turn, dos not take it lying down and slaps him back with equal force. The scene has got a lot of Twitter chatter going on and while some loved the portrayal of women not taking the abuse so easily, some felt the way the retaliation was shown was not correct and violence is never the right way to deal with issues.

The scene which has become the talk of the town is part of the episode 12 of the show titled ‘Laapata’ and aied on HUM TV the past week. The character of the man, Daniyal is portrayed by Mirza Gohar Rasheed, a character who is shown to be aggressive and has unresolved anger issues too. He accuses his wife Falak, played by actor Sarah Khan, of being intimate with her cousin.

When the duo are shown to be in an altercation, Daniyal is shown to slap Falak across the face. She pauses for a second, before slapping him back and says, “Don’t you dare! I will break your hands”.

Twitter had a lot of mixed reaction to it. And adding to the discussion was also Mirza Gohar Rasheed’s tweet where the actor said how ‘oppression is a choice’. Elaborating his stance, the actor said how women need to make a choice to fight back in the scenario like the character Falak did in the scene.

In a world full of Roti dhoti aur mazloom khawateen, be like "Falak" 🙌🔥#Laapata pic.twitter.com/rrkuBcaCDJ— Aliza (@chlbeyy_nikal) September 10, 2021

To prove that oppression is a choice If any insecure man with his fragile ego tries his “so called” muscles on you,Make the choice that #Falak did, Without any fear! One tight slap back from a brave woman to such weak man in our society would be a giant leap for women kind (3/4)— Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) September 10, 2021

Finally a very important issue of our society is highlighted in this drama! It also tells us why a woman should be educated, empowered and confident! 🙌#laapata https://t.co/zQu89JpnGc— Faryal (@faryal_ishfaq) September 11, 2021

ALL women need to be like this. If ur bf/spouse hits u for a wrong reason, hit back. Men like these are cowards, and only raise their hands on women cause they think they're weak and won't reply, just fight back and these type of men would never mess with a woman again#laapata https://t.co/37nxOuUKhB— malik arsalan haider (@malikarsalanha1) September 11, 2021

omg pakistani television showing women who take no sheet from men and know how to take a stand for themselves. this is such a queen behaviour.😭 #Laapata pic.twitter.com/8LSsUTjhnF— s⁷ (@shizaahahaa) September 9, 2021

However some felt the depiction was faulty and how in real life this would be highly unlikely. They also pointed out how violence was never a solution for settling any issue, be it from a man or a woman.

I appreciate how they dared to show falak slap Daniyal back but the fact is that this guy could have easily beaten her up in rage. If physically women were able to take on men in a fight, DV would have a entirely different outlook. Sentiment appreciable, msg not so much #Laapata— Zoha (@Zoha_is_here) September 10, 2021

But is it really exemplary to show a husband & wife slapping each other onscreen? Do two wrongs make a right? Just a question. Open to debate! #Laapata #women #womenempowerment #Pakistan https://t.co/llU5cATso4— shazia saqib habib (@Shaz004) September 10, 2021

What do you think of the scene?

