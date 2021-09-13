CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » 'Do Two Wrongs Make a Right?': Slap Scene in a Pakistani TV Show Has Divided Netizens
3-MIN READ

'Do Two Wrongs Make a Right?': Slap Scene in a Pakistani TV Show Has Divided Netizens

Some Twitter users pointed out how violence was never a solution for settling any issue, be it from a man or a woman. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Some Twitter users pointed out how violence was never a solution for settling any issue, be it from a man or a woman. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Twitter had a lot of mixed reaction to it.

Twitter is often seen divided over some very pertinent questions and often times some not so ‘pressing’ issues and while pop culture often depicts issues related to society, women, sometimes the message, while may be well-intended, might not translate well enough to the audience out there. A scene from a Pakistani TV show has recently gone viral where during an altercation between a husband and a wife, the man is shown to slap the woman. The woman in turn, dos not take it lying down and slaps him back with equal force. The scene has got a lot of Twitter chatter going on and while some loved the portrayal of women not taking the abuse so easily, some felt the way the retaliation was shown was not correct and violence is never the right way to deal with issues.

The scene which has become the talk of the town is part of the episode 12 of the show titled ‘Laapata’ and aied on HUM TV the past week. The character of the man, Daniyal is portrayed by Mirza Gohar Rasheed, a character who is shown to be aggressive and has unresolved anger issues too. He accuses his wife Falak, played by actor Sarah Khan, of being intimate with her cousin.

When the duo are shown to be in an altercation, Daniyal is shown to slap Falak across the face. She pauses for a second, before slapping him back and says, “Don’t you dare! I will break your hands”.

Twitter had a lot of mixed reaction to it. And adding to the discussion was also Mirza Gohar Rasheed’s tweet where the actor said how ‘oppression is a choice’. Elaborating his stance, the actor said how women need to make a choice to fight back in the scenario like the character Falak did in the scene.

However some felt the depiction was faulty and how in real life this would be highly unlikely. They also pointed out how violence was never a solution for settling any issue, be it from a man or a woman.

What do you think of the scene?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 13, 2021, 09:59 IST