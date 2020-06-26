Viral Song Rendition by Punjab Farmer Couple Impresses Singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Mohit Chauhan

A viral rendition of Lata Mangeshakar and Mohammed Rafiz's song 'Awaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao' from 1962 movie 'Professor' has gained the praises of renowned singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chouhan on social media.

According to reports, the video features Lalchand, a farmer from Punjab and his wife in the fields of Ganeshgarh in Rajasthan this June.

Speaking to NDTV, the Firozpur resident said, "I love the songs of Shankar-Jaikishan," referring to the popular composer duo behind the song.

The nearly 2-minute clip was first posted by a Twitter user called Jitendra S Jorawat, who reportedly received the video on WhatsApp.

Taking to the social media, he said, "Our farmer brothers enjoy like this in their free time... The way they have rendered this duet is praise-worthy," he wrote in Hindi while sharing the video. Watch it below."

The viral clip that was immensely hailed by netizens, also caught the eyes of Indian singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan.

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

Singing in the fields...they can feel it.. beautiful. https://t.co/hVGCbSgNDn — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2020

Besides, netizens were all in awe hearing the beautiful rendition and commended the singers' voices.

बढ़िया — Shashi Singh (@shamashashi1234) June 22, 2020

— Kawaljit Singh (@Kawaljit_Singh_) June 23, 2020