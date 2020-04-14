BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Viral Throwback Photo Shows Forest Guard Carrying Baby Elephant on His Shoulder

Viral Throwback Photo Shows Forest Guard Carrying Baby Elephant on His Shoulder

In the snap, a forest guard can be seen carrying a baby elephant on his shoulders to reunite it with its mother.

  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Share this:

The stories of humans coming to elephants' rescue and vice versa have often hit the headlines. A throwback picture of one such incident is doing rounds on social media. The image was shared by an Indian Forest Service official named Dipika Bajpai on Twitter.

In the snap, a forest guard can be seen carrying a baby elephant on his shoulders to reunite it with its mother.


According to a BBC report, the incident occurred in December 2017 in Tamil Nadu. The forest guard named Palanichamy Sarathkumar received a call from a person informing him of an elephant blocking the road. Sarathkumar, along with his colleagues, reached the spot and forced the jumbo to go back to the jungle. But, the entire rescue team soon discovered a calf stuck inside a ditch and realised the reason for the elephant’s distress.


The team then rescued the baby elephant from the trench, but it was too weak to walk, forcing Sarathkumar to carry the little jumbo on his shoulders to reunite it with its mother.

The flashback picture has gone viral since it was shared. It has received over 2, 000 likes and over 200 retweets. Twitteratis have applauded the forest guard, with one user saying, “Never seen before a man holding an elephant's calf on the shoulder. It seems he is a true worker from the heart. Good work. A rare pic to see.”

Another user said, “India is the land of humanity and kindness... Really this fellow is hero.”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,360,015

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,940,926

    +17,078

  • Cured/Discharged

    459,642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,925

    +1,307
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres