Viral TikTok Video on 'Annoying' Apple Alarm Tone is Uniting iPhone Users Around the World

You hear it ringing in your head, don't you?

If there is one thing that truly unites Apple users around the world, it is their collective disdain for the tech giant's default alarm tone on it's flagship iPhones. Called "Radar", the tone is a cruel reminder that your day has begun, whether you wanted it to or not. It's rather "stressful" , as tons of tweets and posts by the Apple community on the Internet suggest. But it also helps them wake up, unlike any alarm that exists out there.

"Radar. It’s the sound that sends shivers down spines around the world," a line in UNILAD read explaining why the alarm is so "annoying" perfectly sums up what we are talking about.

Toby Saville, chief technical officer of Quiet Mark, explained to the daily that Radar uses "a short, sharp, rapidly occurring tonal sound" to alert you.

Now, a creative folk on TikTok has made a visual representation of what the Apple users actually feel when their alarms go off. The TikTok video made by the user @dubcp4 and shared by a Twitter user has raked in a million views in a single day. The viral TikTok video currently has over 40K retweets as well. The video shows the TikTok user drawing comparisons between an Android and that Apple alarm tone.

I literally cannot breathe SKSKSKSKSKKSA the apple alarm is so violent pic.twitter.com/mlENgUTkvz — hot girl tess (@TessaPaisa) January 26, 2021

And a few responses to the viral tweet are the horrors that people deal when they experience the sound.

"I was actually so afraid to watch this cause the Apple alarm makes me sick," wrote one.

"I woke up a lot better when I had an android just saying."

"I hear the apple alarm everywhere I go. It haunts me."

"Literally waking up with heart palpitations."

"Y’all know y’all can change the alarm sound right... you don’t have to suffer anymore," reminded another.

For reasons best known to them, this isn't an isolated incident of people ranting about the "Radar" alarm on the Internet.

Only thing worse than Apple alarm is other people’s Apple alarm. — GHOST (@afashola_) January 27, 2021

the apple alarm clock sound is really the most triggering shit ever LMAOOOO my heart stops every. single. time — N♏️ (@byenajma) January 27, 2021

Apple did wonders with their alarm ring tone, i wake up feeling like I’m in the trenches at war. — Gaffer (@supreme_bolaji) January 27, 2021

Does anyone else’s stomach DROP when they hear that apple alarm sound hahahahahaha even if it plays in a tik tok or something my fight or flight kicks in — Sarah Horgan (@sarhorgan) January 26, 2021

the apple alarm noise instantly sends me to the edge — ً 🌝 (@walkeysplanet) January 19, 2021

When I hear that Apple alarm sound at 6 am pic.twitter.com/9prd3d9C65 — ✿ bri ✿ (@pisces_bri) January 19, 2021

New to the Apple world? There exists a 10-hour-long Apple alarm video on YouTube.

Watch it at your own risk.