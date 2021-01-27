News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Viral TikTok Video on 'Annoying' Apple Alarm Tone is Uniting iPhone Users Around the World
2-MIN READ

Viral TikTok Video on 'Annoying' Apple Alarm Tone is Uniting iPhone Users Around the World

Snapshot from video tweeted by user

Snapshot from video tweeted by user "hot girl tess" / @TessaPaisa.

A TikTok user has made a visual representation of what the Apple users go through in mornings when the 'Radar' alarm tone goes off on their iPhones and it is eerily accurate.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

You hear it ringing in your head, don't you?

If there is one thing that truly unites Apple users around the world, it is their collective disdain for the tech giant's default alarm tone on it's flagship iPhones. Called "Radar", the tone is a cruel reminder that your day has begun, whether you wanted it to or not. It's rather "stressful" , as tons of tweets and posts by the Apple community on the Internet suggest. But it also helps them wake up, unlike any alarm that exists out there.

"Radar. It’s the sound that sends shivers down spines around the world," a line in UNILAD read explaining why the alarm is so "annoying" perfectly sums up what we are talking about.

Toby Saville, chief technical officer of Quiet Mark, explained to the daily that Radar uses "a short, sharp, rapidly occurring tonal sound" to alert you.

Now, a creative folk on TikTok has made a visual representation of what the Apple users actually feel when their alarms go off. The TikTok video made by the user @dubcp4 and shared by a Twitter user has raked in a million views in a single day. The viral TikTok video currently has over 40K retweets as well. The video shows the TikTok user drawing comparisons between an Android and that Apple alarm tone.

And a few responses to the viral tweet are the horrors that people deal when they experience the sound.

"I was actually so afraid to watch this cause the Apple alarm makes me sick," wrote one.

"I woke up a lot better when I had an android just saying."

"I hear the apple alarm everywhere I go. It haunts me."

"Literally waking up with heart palpitations."

"Y’all know y’all can change the alarm sound right... you don’t have to suffer anymore," reminded another.

For reasons best known to them, this isn't an isolated incident of people ranting about the "Radar" alarm on the Internet.

New to the Apple world? There exists a 10-hour-long Apple alarm video on YouTube.

Watch it at your own risk.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...