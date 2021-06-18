Viral TikTok Video Shows How to Clean Floors 'Correctly' With a Wet Tissue

While you’re on a cleaning spree and almost done with weeping the whole house, there is one thin stubborn line of dust that refuses to get on the dustpan. Despite struggling for sweeping off most of the dust, that one line of grime remains on the floor which is probably moved to a corner after giving up. Sounds familiar, right?. A woman on TikTok has left the internet divided after sharing a cleaning hack showing how we have been sweeping the floor wrong all these years. Shimere, with username @shimmyshim17, shared her genius trick involving a paper towel for easing the cleaning process, leaving other TikTok users with their jaw dropped. The fifteen-second video with the text “a simple but game-changing life hack” shows Shimere moistening the end of a paper towel in the sink before she places it on the floor.

Then she uses a brush to sweep a pile of leftover dust on the wet part of a paper that immediately sticks to it without any hassle. And lastly, she picks it up using her hands, cleans the floor and put it in a bin. The water acted like glue to collect even the smallest dust particles.

The video went viral for its creative hack and gathered more than 20 million views and almost three million likes along with hundreds of comments. While some were impressed with the smart hack, on the other hand, some argued it led to more waste. A user named Maddie commented that she hopes that both sides of Shimere’s pillow are cold for the rest of her life while another grateful user wrote that they were glad they saw that as they were just headed to clean floors, Mirror News reports.

However, others disagreed and wrote that a dustpan and a brush would do the same exact job without wasting any paper towel. A woman came forward to defend the idea and said that people who are asking to simply use a dustpan must have never swept before. One more user said they would have used the technique but they don’t want to waste paper towel.

