Viral TikTok Video Shows Man Playing Cricket Alone in India's Lockdown

A video of a man playing cricket all alone on his terrace, amid the nationwide lockdown, has surfaced on video-sharing platform TikTok. In the short clip, the man named Ravi Singh can be seen taking the role of a bowler, batsman and fielder all by himself.





The video shows Ravi bowling at a very slow speed, and then quickly running to the other end of the pitch only to pick up a bat to hit the ball. Soon after striking the ball, he gets into the position of a fielder and runs after the ball and manages to get himself run out.

In the background of the footage, Mere Halaat Aise Hain from the 2002 Bollywood film Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai can be heard being played.

The video has garnered over 13 million views and 5 lakh likes. Over 80, 000 TikTok users have shared the clip.

Due to the 21-day of nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the normal life of people has come to a grinding halt. In India, the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease has reached 50 today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of cases in India are now at 1,965, including 150 recoveries.



