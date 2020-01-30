Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral TikTok Video Shows People Playing UNO in Middle of Road

The video footage points towards the issue of the traffic that became especially slow during the winter season.

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Viral TikTok Video Shows People Playing UNO in Middle of Road
Image credits: TikTok

A TikTok video of three friends playing UNO on the road during a red light went viral recently.

Posted and recorded by Dylan Kjos, the clip shows three of his friends sitting on folding chairs around a small table in the middle of a Cape Coral road in Southwest Florida.

The three can be seen playing a round of card game UNO while waiting at a red light.

@driftydilly

#redlightchallenge #florida #redlight #floridaredlight #fyp #foryou #foryoupage paxten rs3laz angeliandrew

♬ Crystal Dolphin - Engelwood

The clip has garnered more than 1.5 million likes and 6.5K comments.

The video footage points towards the issue of the traffic that became especially slow during the winter season.

Speaking to WBBH-TV, Paxten Sester said that he had UNO cards with him and came up with the idea of acting like they were playing UNO. Sester was one of the guys, who can be seen sitting in the middle of the road playing UNO.

He added that for about a minute they were “actually playing”.

Later, the clip was cropped with all of them inside the car as they waited for the “light to go green again”.

Kjos told WBBH-TV that his friends were out on the roads for about 45 seconds to a minute. Although they “rushed back into the truck” thinking the light was about to change, they still sat in the vehicle for “about another minute".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram