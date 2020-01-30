Viral TikTok Video Shows People Playing UNO in Middle of Road

A TikTok video of three friends playing UNO on the road during a red light went viral recently.

Posted and recorded by Dylan Kjos, the clip shows three of his friends sitting on folding chairs around a small table in the middle of a Cape Coral road in Southwest Florida.

The three can be seen playing a round of card game UNO while waiting at a red light.

The clip has garnered more than 1.5 million likes and 6.5K comments.

The video footage points towards the issue of the traffic that became especially slow during the winter season.

Speaking to WBBH-TV, Paxten Sester said that he had UNO cards with him and came up with the idea of acting like they were playing UNO. Sester was one of the guys, who can be seen sitting in the middle of the road playing UNO.

He added that for about a minute they were “actually playing”.

Later, the clip was cropped with all of them inside the car as they waited for the “light to go green again”.

Kjos told WBBH-TV that his friends were out on the roads for about 45 seconds to a minute. Although they “rushed back into the truck” thinking the light was about to change, they still sat in the vehicle for “about another minute".

