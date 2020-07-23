BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Viral Timelapse Videos Show Comet NEOWISE Blazing Through Skies Across Earth

Comet Neowise will be making its closest approach to Earth at 103 million kilometres .

Comet Neowise will be making its closest approach to Earth at 103 million kilometres .

NEOWISE, comet, which has been visible from July 14 and is expected to be visible for all with the naked eye for twenty days before disappearing again for 6,800 years.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Share this:

Stargazers across the world rejoiced as comet NEOWISE trailed through the sky its glistening trail, giving space and cosmic enthusiasts many opportunities to catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence.

The icy snowball of an alien world is making its closest approach to Earth at 103 million kilometres away, and until early August, is expected to show up during the hours of dusk on the northwestern horizon for a limited period of time. It will even be visible to the naked eye, which is what has many space enthusiasts in India super excited.

The comet, which has been visible from July 14 and is expected to be visible for all with the naked eye for twenty days before disappearing again for 6,800 years.

Also Read: Comet, Asteroid or Meteor? Difference Between the Celestial Bodies as They All Visit Earth in 2020

The last time the comet was seen from Earth, the Stone Henge was just a 500-year-old baby and the great Pyramids of Giza had not yet been built. The next time it comes around, humans may perhaps not be around to see it.

Not wanting to wait for 6,800 years, however, humans seem to have filled their camera reels, phone galleries, and social media feed with photos of the beautiful, trailing ball of flame.

Timelapse videos from across the world show the ancient comet mapping its course through the galaxy as it travels around Earth.

Named after NASA's Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer which first spotted it in March, Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise, is particularly exotic due to its age – the comet is believed to contain intergalactic particles that it picked up from its travels across the universe for over 4 billion years, and its approach to Earth – the next time NEOWISE is expected to approach Earth is after another 6,800 years, as per data from USA’s space exploration agency, NASA.

Next Story
Loading