Watch: Hilarious Video Shows Toll Barrier Hitting People Sitting Atop a Mini Truck

Traffic rules violators only care about these regulations when they spot police checking. However, this is unethical and the same was learned by a group of people after getting reprimanded by a toll booth barrier recently. CCTV footage of this hilarious incident that involved a group of people travelling while sitting on top of a mini truck was shared on Twitter by the Cyberabad Police. The clip caught people’s attention online and has now gone viral leaving many netizens in splits.

Generally, people are supposed to slow down their vehicles at toll booths and stop before the barrier, but this did not seem to apply to this pickup truck. The driver moved past the assigned spot and stopped his vehicles just below the barrier, that resulted in hitting the people seated on top of the vehicle. The barrier slaps the people multiple times as if it was punishing them for rash driving.

“Rash driving and carrying people in goods carriage is always dangerous,” read the caption shared along with the video by Cyberabad police. Thankfully, there were not any serious injuries caused by the hit by the toll booth barrier.

Check out the viral video here.

Rash driving and carrying people in goods carriage is always dangerous.#RoadSafety #RoadSafetyCyberabad pic.twitter.com/NlLzbahbjm— CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 8, 2021

Since being shared online on July 8, the video so far has got over 63 thousand views along with 2.6 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Posting their replies to this now-viral tweet, netizens shared their hilarious reaction to this unintended funny consequence of rash driving.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, some of the users also expressed their anger over this violation of traffic rules and said strict action must be taken by the police against incidents like this.

Following traffic rules should not be about escaping challans or fines because these rules are meant to ensure our safety on roads and just collect fines.

What is your reaction to this video?

