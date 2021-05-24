Farm to Table: Viral Twitter Post Highlights Farmers' Unflinching Efforts on Field

Agriculture and allied activities are the main source of livelihood for many people in various parts of the world. Recently, a Twitter thread containing seven videos has gone viral. The thread showcases that people in the agricultural sector work very hard in order to bring food to our tables. In the clips, farmers can be seen working skillfully in the fields. The videos have left netizens filled with gratitude and they are praising the farmers and other people employed in agriculture.

A Twitter user, Vala Afshar has shared videos in a thread highlighting the skills of the agricultural workers. The user also thrown light on the hard work that farmers put into growing and reaping various agricultural products.

People work very hard to put food on our tables pic.twitter.com/WYGcyTS6QT— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

The next time you enjoy radishes in your salad, remember the farmworkers who harvest the food that we eat.pic.twitter.com/ADED37szSb— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

Here is how hard workers harvest celery in the fields. pic.twitter.com/3yj5PoNnrP— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

The next time you enjoy delicious strawberries, remember how hard it is to collect them. pic.twitter.com/2pJveLbZMP— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

Farmers work hard to bring food to our tables pic.twitter.com/c9qRUJplgw— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

Olives are delicious - lots of work goes into collecting olives pic.twitter.com/Ky4nlG6fo8— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

Later, he added one more video in the original tweet saying that even the worst situations like thick smoke and haze do not stop hard-working farmers from doing their work.

Even the worst quality air, thick smoke and haze, due to the devastating fires in California, does not stop these amazingly hard working farmers from collecting peas. pic.twitter.com/KraGevUhSh— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

In the video, farmers and other workers in agricultural fields can be seen doing different works. They can be seen harvesting the food that we eat, collecting delicious strawberries, loading agricultural produces in a vehicle, collecting peas and olives. They were seen using various modern agricultural technologies in their work. In the videos, one can also see the co-ordination between workers while doing their work collectively.The thread has now gone viral. The first video in the thread have received over 4.5 million views while the second one garnered 11.4 million views. The users in the comment section have also appreciated the roles of farmers and others in providing food to us. The users also paid gratitude to them for doing the noble work of putting food on people’s plate. Many also pointed that agricultural workers were paid very little and have been exploited.

Agricultural laborers are paid far too little—and we pay too little for food.— ✡️ for (@PFemme2) May 22, 2021

very, very grateful for this thread. as said somewhere in the replies, veganism is not devoid of exploitation. would love to see another thread exposing workers’ conditions within factory farms, too. both the animals and workers are met with pure cruelty. https://t.co/whUtGSIYb3 — ~per (@nubivagantnymph) May 23, 2021

What are your thoughts on the post?

