Farm to Table: Viral Twitter Post Highlights Farmers' Unflinching Efforts on Field
2-MIN READ

Farm to Table: Viral Twitter Post Highlights Farmers' Unflinching Efforts on Field

Photo credit: Vala Afshar/Twitter

Photo credit: Vala Afshar/Twitter

The videos have left netizens filled with gratitude and they are praising the farmers and other people employed in agriculture.

Agriculture and allied activities are the main source of livelihood for many people in various parts of the world. Recently, a Twitter thread containing seven videos has gone viral. The thread showcases that people in the agricultural sector work very hard in order to bring food to our tables. In the clips, farmers can be seen working skillfully in the fields. The videos have left netizens filled with gratitude and they are praising the farmers and other people employed in agriculture.

A Twitter user, Vala Afshar has shared videos in a thread highlighting the skills of the agricultural workers. The user also thrown light on the hard work that farmers put into growing and reaping various agricultural products.

Later, he added one more video in the original tweet saying that even the worst situations like thick smoke and haze do not stop hard-working farmers from doing their work.

In the video, farmers and other workers in agricultural fields can be seen doing different works. They can be seen harvesting the food that we eat, collecting delicious strawberries, loading agricultural produces in a vehicle, collecting peas and olives. They were seen using various modern agricultural technologies in their work. In the videos, one can also see the co-ordination between workers while doing their work collectively.The thread has now gone viral. The first video in the thread have received over 4.5 million views while the second one garnered 11.4 million views. The users in the comment section have also appreciated the roles of farmers and others in providing food to us. The users also paid gratitude to them for doing the noble work of putting food on people’s plate. Many also pointed that agricultural workers were paid very little and have been exploited.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Tags
first published:May 24, 2021, 16:20 IST