CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» Buzz» Viral Twitter Thread Recalls 'Dating History' and the Internet Can't Stop Laughing
2-MIN READ

Viral Twitter Thread Recalls 'Dating History' and the Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Twitter users are delivering one-liners to describe their dating life and using hilarious analogies. (Representative Image, Credits: Shutterstock/Twitter)

Twitter users are delivering one-liners to describe their dating life and using hilarious analogies. (Representative Image, Credits: Shutterstock/Twitter)

Twitter thread is trending on Twitter where social media users are recalling their dating history and sharing their experiences in the most hilarious way possible.

Modern dating is nothing less than a sport as the whole journey of finding a suitable partner comes with several challenges and hurdles to overcome. While finding the perfect partner might sound like a task for many, the whole experience surely teaches one a lot and others are left with hilarious stories to share with the world. One such thread is trending on Twitter where social media users are recalling their dating history and sharing their experiences in the most hilarious way possible. The “My dating history” thread is bound to leave you in splits as Twitter users are delivering one-liners to describe their dating life and using hilarious analogies.

Sharing their experiences while comparing their love life to multiple things like sleep schedule, pop culture references, or browsing history and more, the thread has created a buzz online and the relatable content is resonating with other users as well. Here are some of the wittiest ‘My dating history’ tweets for you:

On August 4, a woman wrote that her dating history is so bumpy that it feels like Takeshi’s Castle, the popular game show.

The trend caught on with social media users and several others jumped on the trend and shared similar tweets. A second user wrote that her dating life is so nonexistent that it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust.

Another said that her dating history is like dinosaurs and doesn’t exist.

In one of the quirky tweets, a man called his dating life “Achhe din.”

In another funny tweet, a user called her dating life empty just like her bank account.

Another woman shared that her dating life is so private that even she didn’t know about it.

In a pop culture reference tweet, a man compared his dating history to a movie directed by Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino and called it confusing.

So, how is your dating history like?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 07, 2021, 12:04 IST