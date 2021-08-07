Viral Twitter Thread Recalls 'Dating History' and the Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Modern dating is nothing less than a sport as the whole journey of finding a suitable partner comes with several challenges and hurdles to overcome. While finding the perfect partner might sound like a task for many, the whole experience surely teaches one a lot and others are left with hilarious stories to share with the world. One such thread is trending on Twitter where social media users are recalling their dating history and sharing their experiences in the most hilarious way possible. The “My dating history” thread is bound to leave you in splits as Twitter users are delivering one-liners to describe their dating life and using hilarious analogies.

Sharing their experiences while comparing their love life to multiple things like sleep schedule, pop culture references, or browsing history and more, the thread has created a buzz online and the relatable content is resonating with other users as well. Here are some of the wittiest ‘My dating history’ tweets for you:

On August 4, a woman wrote that her dating history is so bumpy that it feels like Takeshi’s Castle, the popular game show.

My dating history is so bumpy it feels like a Takeshi's castle episode— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) August 4, 2021

The trend caught on with social media users and several others jumped on the trend and shared similar tweets. A second user wrote that her dating life is so nonexistent that it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust.

My dating history is so non existent it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust.— That_curly_girl (@CurlyGirlAnkita) August 4, 2021

Another said that her dating history is like dinosaurs and doesn’t exist.

My dating history doesn't exists just like dinosaurs https://t.co/MSH843r0AR— Devi (@YaarDevi) August 4, 2021

In one of the quirky tweets, a man called his dating life “Achhe din.”

My dating history is like achhe din.— Moanish (@chuphojayrr) August 5, 2021

In another funny tweet, a user called her dating life empty just like her bank account.

My dating history is empty just like my account balance. https://t.co/q98lSroVzf— shruti (@JustShruting) August 4, 2021

Another woman shared that her dating life is so private that even she didn’t know about it.

My dating history is so private that even I didn't know about it https://t.co/Un2I4ciBYL— vibe_withsakshi (@vibe_withsakshi) August 4, 2021

In a pop culture reference tweet, a man compared his dating history to a movie directed by Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino and called it confusing.

My dating history is so confusing and hurting it feels like directed by Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino. https://t.co/4VLuNeFn2A— Aloke Savindra Perera 🇱🇰 (@alokeperera) August 4, 2021

So, how is your dating history like?

