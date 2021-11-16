WATCH: Biker Has a Narrow Escape at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Ladakh Route

Bike riding between and among the mountains is fun, especially if you get a chance to do it in Leh-Ladakh. But there is also a risk involved in riding a bike in mountains. A small mistake can prove to be fatal. A video of bike riding on the world’s most dangerous mountain route has been going viral on social media. In the clip, a young man riding a bike narrowly escaped from being a victim of a major accident. The incident took place on November 11, 2020, but the video has recently caught attention.

The video was shared by the YouTube channel named ViralHog. The caption of the video reads, “While riding along a mountain road my friend had a very close call near the edge.”

On the way from Srinagar to Ladakh, on the Zojila pass, two bike-borne youths were passing through the mountains on a smooth road filled with mud, and a truck full of iron pipes was ahead of the bikers. Meanwhile, in an attempt to overtake the truck, suddenly one of the young men riding a bike lost control and the bike slipped, but he immediately managed to control himself showing agility.

The surprising thing is that there was a deep ditch just 2 steps away from where the bike slipped. If the bike rider had not been able to control himself, then perhaps a major accident may have happened. The video was recorded by another bike rider, who was just behind him.

Let us tell you that the Zojila Pass is an important route between the Srinagar Valley and Ladakh, which is known as the world’s most dangerous mountainous route. A young man named Bhupinder Jat shared the video with the YouTube channel. This incident is from last year but was shared on YouTube on Sunday. So far, the video has garnered more than 5100 views. After watching the video, a netizen wrote that the scene shown in the video is legitimate, life-threatening, and very risky.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.