Viral Video Captures Bald Eagle Swimming, Looks Like a Human Doing Breaststroke

The bald eagle is seen using its wide wings to swim to the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
A bald eagle can be a sight to behold even when flapping its wings in the water.

The national bird of United States is not just good at elegant flying and skilled hunting but also swimming, as a bald eagle recently demonstrated in a viral video published by New Hampshire TV station WMUR.

The bald eagle is seen using its wide wings to swim to the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

The rare footage was captured by construction worker Tyler Blake on the morning of last Monday.

“Just to see how uncanny it is, for it to be, like, a human doing the breaststroke, it's just amazing,” Blake told WMUR.

“I ran down to the docks and I saw an eagle flapping in the water,' he said. 'I’m, like, "Wow!" I wasn’t sure if it was hurt or something.”

Swimming is not an unusual activity for bald eagles, National Public Radio (NPR) quoted eagle researcher Jim Watson from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife as saying.

Watson said bald eagles usually snatch the fish off the surface while keeping their feathers relatively dry before soaring back into the skies.

"It may have gone as planned, they just got a bigger fish and said, 'I'm going to stick with this, I can make it to shore and so it's a good deal,' " Watson said.

They may also swim when "their feathers get soaked and they can't fly away."

"Throughout the years I've seen them swim a lot of times and usually it's because they fly out and attempt to catch a fish in the water and maybe get waterlogged," Waston said.

The jury is still out on whether it was a butterfly stroke or a breaststroke that the bird used to reach the shores.

