Viral Video Captures Terrifying Moment When Snake Glides Under Hand of Man Feeding Fish in Pond

The snake was just inches away from his bare hand. Credits: Reddit

The man sprang physically in fear when a terrifying snake emerged from the lake and appeared to blow past his hand in a video on Reddit that became viral

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
A man feeding some fish with his hand in the water got the shock of his life when a terrifying creature glided just underneath his vulnerable fingers.

In the clip, uploaded on Reddit today created a buzz on social media as soon as the man dips his hand into a slightly muddy pond as he feeds scraps to small fish darting around in the water.

Suddenly, a snake with a diamond pattern appears in the right of the frame and swims barely centimeters away from his hand.

Here is the video:

Rattlesnakes can swim btw from r/WTF

Since the video was uploaded onto Reddit by user u/fevertheme with the caption, "Rattlesnakes can swim btw", it has been up-voted more than 25,000 times.

Though people were quick to debate on the species of the snake and reactions of the Netizens. Have a look:

In subsequent comments, people wondered why the man reacted so slowly after seeing the snake. What do you think about this terrifying video?

