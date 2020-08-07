Viral Video Captures Terrifying Moment When Snake Glides Under Hand of Man Feeding Fish in Pond

A man feeding some fish with his hand in the water got the shock of his life when a terrifying creature glided just underneath his vulnerable fingers.
In the clip, uploaded on Reddit today created a buzz on social media as soon as the man dips his hand into a slightly muddy pond as he feeds scraps to small fish darting around in the water.
Suddenly, a snake with a diamond pattern appears in the right of the frame and swims barely centimeters away from his hand.
Here is the video:
Since the video was uploaded onto Reddit by user u/fevertheme with the caption, "Rattlesnakes can swim btw", it has been up-voted more than 25,000 times.
Though people were quick to debate on the species of the snake and reactions of the Netizens. Have a look:
In subsequent comments, people wondered why the man reacted so slowly after seeing the snake. What do you think about this terrifying video?