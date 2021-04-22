Watch: Shocking Video Shows Mobile Phone Catching Fire Inside Man's Bag in China

A man’s hair, arm and eyelashes were singed after his mobile phone caught fire inside his bag as he walked on a street in China. A video of the incident has been shared by the South China Morning Post, which shows the man walking on a street with a woman when suddenly he hears an explosion in the bag he is carrying down his shoulder.

Before he could realise what just happened, flames started emanating from the bag and soon engulfed it. He immediately throws the bag away and tries to douse the fire around him as passers by look at him in shock. The man later said that his Samsung phone, which he bought in 2016, caught fire. The man said the phone’s battery had not been changed and the device was not being charged at the time of the accident.

This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021

The model of this phone was not immediately clear, but Samsung, which offers some of the most popular smartphones, recalled its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 2016 after it found them fitted with fire-prone batteries. According to a separate SCMP report , the South Korean company had to recall 191,000 of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in China over reported cases of battery overheating. It had then warned its customers to switch off the devices.

Often there are reports of smartphones catching fire either due to overheating or because of some faulty parts or design. Recently, a consignment of Chinese-owned Vivo phones were also reported to have caught fire at the Hong Kong airport’s tarmac. SpiceJet and GoAir then stopped carrying shipments of Vivo. The Hong Kong Air Cargo also stopped shipments from two local air freight companies as well as imposed a full ban on Vivo mobile phones after the incident.

The Chinese smartphone maker has said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

