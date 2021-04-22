Watch: Shocking Video Shows Mobile Phone Catching Fire Inside Man's Bag in China

Before he could realise what just happened, flames started emanating from the bag and soon engulfed it. He immediately throws the bag away and tries to douse the fire around him as passers by look at him in shock. The man later said that his Samsung phone, which he bought in 2016, caught fire. The man said the phone’s battery had not been changed and the device was not being charged at the time of the accident.
This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021
Often there are reports of smartphones catching fire either due to overheating or because of some faulty parts or design. Recently, a consignment of Chinese-owned Vivo phones were also reported to have caught fire at the Hong Kong airport’s tarmac. SpiceJet and GoAir then stopped carrying shipments of Vivo. The Hong Kong Air Cargo also stopped shipments from two local air freight companies as well as imposed a full ban on Vivo mobile phones after the incident.
The Chinese smartphone maker has said it is investigating the cause of the fire.
