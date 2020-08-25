Viral Video Depicting Man Publicly Assaulting a Woman in Nepal as Cops Watch is Fake

A viral video from Nepal depicting a man assaulting a woman in public was causing outrage against police inaction in the country when it came to women's safety has turned out to be fake. It seems the video, which was being widely shared on social media, depicts not a real incident but a scene from a street play that was performed to protest against sexual violence.

In the video, a man can be seen violenty assaulying a woman in the middle of a busy street. Some members of Nepal Police can be seen standing in the background and filming the incident instead of preventing the assault.

The video seems to have first been shared on Facebook by an Indian user called Sam Negi who shamed Nepal Police for standing around doing nothing while a woman was under attack.

A bit of probing on the internet, however, revealed that the video was old and indeed fictitious. The footage had captured a street play depicting a particular case of sexual violence that had rocked Nepal in 2018 when a 13-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed.

The incident led to massive outrage and protests against gender violence in Nepal. The footage seems to be part of the varied public demonstrations and protests that often included street performances in which actors enacted the violene meted out to the victim.

A clip from one such video from 2018 was being shared in India with a distorted context, possibly in an attempt to shame Nepal's law enforecement. The incident ocurred in the wake of the recent diplomatic fall-out between India and Nepal after the latter Prime Minister KP Oli claimed that the Hindu God Ram was Nepali and that the origin if the Ramayana was not in India but Nepal. The original video can be found on YouTube.