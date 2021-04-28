buzz

Watch: Video of Man Zipping Through Streets on 'Back to the Future'-style Hoverboard Goes Viral

The tweet said the hoverboard was priced at $20,000 or around Rs 14 lakh. (Credit: @RexChapman)

In the footage, a man wearing a helmet can be seen riding a hoverboard as he flies above cars on a busy traffic road.

In what may seem as a video from Back to The Future, a man was seen flying around a busy road on a hoverboard. The eight-second short clip has been uploaded by American former basketball player and social media influencer, Rex Chapman on Twitter on April 24.

In the footage, a man wearing a helmet can be seen riding a hoverboard as he flies above cars on a busy traffic road. Flying a couple of metres off the ground, the hoverboard seems to be moving at a high speed with lights on.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Twitter, the clip has racked more than 1.5 million views, more than 15,000 likes and has been retweeted almost 4000 times. Hundreds of netizens have commented they want one too while many were fantasized by the ‘cool’ ride.

Many shared the video of a similar device used by Marty McFly in the sci-fi Back to The Future.

Others pointed out its dangers due to ‘lack of seat belt.’

Multiple users shared clips from Spider Man with similar ride.

The hoverboard’s cost is estimated to be around $20,000 (Rs 14 lakhs), which many are finding to be cheap. It is being claimed that the hoverboard has been manufactured by a Canada-based company, Omni Hoverboards which is ‘dedicated to propeller-based hoverboards.’ The company has even set a world record with its invention which broke the Guinness World Record by covering a distance of 275.9 m.

Ever since the release of Back to The Future, hoverboards have captivated people’s fascination and while many attempted to replicate one, they were unsuccessful.

first published:April 28, 2021, 10:49 IST