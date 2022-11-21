Viral Video: How To Pack A Bag While Travelling?

Airlines across the world have put restrictions on baggage weight. Hence, in this case, it becomes essential for people to carry only their necessary items while travelling. However, a recent video showing women packing clothes uniquely has left users stunned. The video of her outstanding hack has been shared with users on social media.

In a clip posted on Twitter, the women can be seen folding clothes to fit them all in a small space. This 35-seconds video shows how to keep maximum clothes in less space. The video has gone viral on social media in no time and many social media users have shared their feedback in the comment section.

The video shows a woman uniquely packing clothes. She is folding the clothes one forward and the other backward. While she places the collar of one cloth on top of another. Going this way, the woman creates space for 10 clothes at a time and then puts them together in a bag effortlessly.

The clip was shared by Tansu YEĞEN and he captioned it, “How to pack your bag”. Till now, more than 30 lakh people have seen the video, which has been posted on Twitter. The users are constantly commenting on this video and sharing their reviews on the same. While some users have loved the hack, others have not become a fan of it. One social media user commented, “It looks neat but not useful. Just to take out one cloth, you’ll end up unfolding everything. #NotPractical”. While another user commented, “How do you unpack then? This seems like a ton of work just to get socks even lol”. One user also wrote, “Beautiful idea, appreciate able”.

This is not the first time that such a video has gone viral on social media. Time and again, many users share their unique tricks and hacks with their audiences and they start trending on social media, which is a powerful tool and it always welcomes people to share their idea with the masses.

