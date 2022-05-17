Viral Video: Incredible Coordination Among Cabbage Sellers Leaves Netizens Stunned

Team work can do wonders and if you don’t agree, a look at this viral video might change your mind. A video, showcasing the remarkable coordination with which four cabbage sellers handle a multi-step process so efficiently, has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are impressed as well as stumped with the level of perfection with which each one is doing the task. Due to their perfect combination and sync, you won’t believe cabbages are picked, cut and packed within seconds without break of the cycle.

In the video, a person is seen sitting on a pile of these vegetables as he throws the cabbages to another man, who is chopping it and almost simultaneously tossing the chopped vegetable to a third one, who’s packing them into a bag, which is held by a fourth man. All the four men are working simultaneously even without allowing a single cabbage to fall.

Watch viral video:

This is why India 🇮🇳 doesn't need robotic automation.…. pic.twitter.com/GU8QMSAy18 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 16, 2022

Shared on May 16, the clip has amassed over 1 million views and tons of reactions from the netizens. Posting the clip, a user wrote, “This is why India doesn’t need robotic automation.”

The viral video has also started a debate about livelihood, human capital and machines replacing manual labour.

“One machine with 4 axis of motion can replace 3 of these 4 guys. Should we use automation to reduce processing cost and give consumers a cheaper product, or live with low efficiency and provide all 4 a means of living?” a user tweeted.

Another highlighted the importance of “macroeconomics.” He wrote, “In a country where the human capital is high, the biggest challenge is to get them engaged so as to earn and live, otherwise they would take to robbery and drugs. In such a country automation needs to be moderated.”

In a country where the human capital is high, the biggest challenge is to get them engaged so as to earn & live, otherwise they would take Robbery, Drugs etc In such a country automation needs to be moderated Macro Economics is important — Swamynathan (@kswamynathan3) May 16, 2022

One machine with 4 axis of motion can replace 3 of these 4 guys.

Should we use automation to reduce processing cost and give consumers a cheaper product, or live with low efficiency and provide all 4 a means of living? — David Corwin (@iamdavidcorwin) May 16, 2022

“But there is a difference, can these people work 24hrs?” a third asked.

Right! But there is a difference, can these people work 24hrs?

What if the one who has talent is decided not to work?

Human is human, robotics can not be as same as human, robotics are the future, and every countries needs robots 🤖 — Padam Kafle(PK) (@padamskafle) May 16, 2022

Well, well. So Indians should be doing these labor intensive tasks while Westerners can enjoy a lifestyle free of physical labor. Don't romanticize what these people do because they don't have an alternative. — Dharma Vijay (@dharma__vijaya) May 16, 2022

Underpaid labourers with malnourished kids after Twitter uncle tells them to work happily : 😃👍 — Coomie (@Coominder) May 17, 2022



Well, there is no dearth of such videos wherein humans are seen delivering their tasks, just like some robotic machines.

What do you think about the video?

