Little Boy Singing Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind' in Viral Video is Healing Netizens amid Crisis

These are tough times. As the counytry scarmbles to manage resources to treat its ailing citizens, many have lost their loved ones or are themselves in the process of recovering or helping a friend or relative find oxygen or hospital beds. At such a time, a viral video has been keeping sprits high on social media with a little boy’s rendition of a Bob Dylan song.

In the video, the boy can be seen singing Bob Dylon’s iconic song Blowin’ In The Wind. Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani shared the cute video of his son Ishan and himself on his Twitter account. The child can be seen reading from an illsutrated edition of the song by comic book artist jon J Muth.

In the 2.15 mins video, the 7-year-old kid can be seen singing the profound lyrics of the song while his father is jamming on the guitar.

The 1963 track is immensely popular as an iconic protest song which raises some fundamental questions of freedom, war and peace. The song, originally sung by the American singer-songwriter, questions the nature of human society. For example, Dylan writes, “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?” According to Chintamani, the song has helped him “answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant".

The musician father has regularly been posting such cute jam sessions with his little one on Instagram since July last year. The duo’s soulful renditions have more than a million views in total on the social media platform. For this video on Twitter, people cannot seem to get enough of them.

Here is a look at the soulful rendition making your day:

1 of our favourite books is the illustrated “Blowin’ In The Wind” by #johnjmuth. That book, this song has helped answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality.Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant.#ishaansings @bobdylan pic.twitter.com/Eu9LsQza2a— Gaurav Chintamani (@g_chintamani) April 27, 2021

After the video went viral, this is how people reacted to it.

Chintu, my friend here @aishwaryak03 finds all the comfort in Ishan’s singing. She’s down with covid and says this kids singing is literally the only thing that peps her up 🌸— Tanu D (@TDogra) April 27, 2021

I have sent this to so many people today @g_chintamani, pls can you tell your ishaan that his song has been a balm to many many hurting souls, and that we thank him, deeply for it.— Atiya Bose (@atiyabose) April 28, 2021

this is the first thing in days that I came across on social media that gave me joy, so thank you Ishaan <3— Saumya Srivastava (@SaumyaS66992799) April 28, 2021

Gaurav, I've had one of the hardest days of my life today and it has taken its toll, but this video gave me a little bit of light and hope and made me tear up. Thank you.— Gambhir Maamla (@gambhirmaamla) April 27, 2021

Absolutely beautiful. Bless this little boy, may he never stop asking those questions. 🙂— Ashesofroses (@anj_vasudevan) April 27, 2021

The video comes at a time when Indians are dealing with an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases. India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,498 deaths and 2,97 lakh discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

