Little Boy Singing Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind' in Viral Video is Healing Netizens amid Crisis

Little Bob Dylan | Image credit: Twitter

Advaita bassist's little son leafs through the illustrated book with the lyrics of Bob ging the Dylan's 'Waving in the Wind' while sining the popular song in the viral video.

These are tough times. As the counytry scarmbles to manage resources to treat its ailing citizens, many have lost their loved ones or are themselves in the process of recovering or helping a friend or relative find oxygen or hospital beds. At such a time, a viral video has been keeping sprits high on social media with a little boy’s rendition of a Bob Dylan song.

In the video, the boy can be seen singing Bob Dylon’s iconic song Blowin’ In The Wind. Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani shared the cute video of his son Ishan and himself on his Twitter account. The child can be seen reading from an illsutrated edition of the song by comic book artist jon J Muth.

In the 2.15 mins video, the 7-year-old kid can be seen singing the profound lyrics of the song while his father is jamming on the guitar.

The 1963 track is immensely popular as an iconic protest song which raises some fundamental questions of freedom, war and peace. The song, originally sung by the American singer-songwriter, questions the nature of human society. For example, Dylan writes, “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?” According to Chintamani, the song has helped him “answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant".

The musician father has regularly been posting such cute jam sessions with his little one on Instagram since July last year. The duo’s soulful renditions have more than a million views in total on the social media platform. For this video on Twitter, people cannot seem to get enough of them.

Here is a look at the soulful rendition making your day:

After the video went viral, this is how people reacted to it.

The video comes at a time when Indians are dealing with an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases. India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,498 deaths and 2,97 lakh discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

first published:April 30, 2021, 18:01 IST