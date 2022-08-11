Viral Video Of 3D Street Art Stuns the Internet, But There is a 'Chilling' Twist

Time and again, the internet has brought forth videos of mesmerising art and crafts, which keep us intrigued till the end. Needless to say, such videos instantly go viral. Continuing the trajectory, the internet has once again enthralled the netizens with a video of “3D street art”, but there is a twist. This time the artist has sent the netizens, as well as the walkers, around him into a frenzy after his 3D art came to life (not literally). Yes, you read that right. An old video, which has resurfaced on the internet, has been edited so amazingly that it makes the painting appear as if it is real. The video shows a man drawing a 3D polar bear, which after being completed appears like a real animal and scares people around him.

The now-viral video was tweeted by a user named Figen Sezgin on August 9 with the caption, “Good,” and a couple of laughing emoticons. The video opens with an artist drawing a huge polar bear, with complete dedication, on a busy street. Impressed with the polar bear painting, a girl comes to the artist, puts some money in the hat kept for him, and asks if she can take a picture. The artist can be heard saying, “Sure,” and as soon as he says “cheese” the 3D art of the polar bear turns real.

It was no less than a scene straight out of a Disney movie as the polar bear roared and all the walkers including the girl and the artist behind him ran away instantly. At that very moment, the 3D artist can be heard saying to the girl, “Oh he is friendly.” And looking at the animal, he said, “Buddy, it’s not real cheese, it is just a saying.” They both can be seen walking away together like friends.

One user called it “magical,” while many stated that it is photoshopped.

If you are still wondering, the video that has gone viral again on social media belongs to massively-popular content creator Zach King.

King aka magician of YouTuber enjoys over 14 million subscribers and he had shared the video over his Instagram page as part of a sponsored activity more than 2 years ago.

